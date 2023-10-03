No opening ceremony at the ICC Cricket World Cup, according to Rev Sports.

Ahead of the much-awaited ICC Cricket World Cup tournament, which is set to commence on 5 October, will reportedly skip the opening ceremony this year, according to Rev Sports.

The news report said that there will be no opening ceremony at Narendra Modi Cricket stadium in Ahmedabad where the first match of the 2023 cricket World Cup will be played between the two finalists of the previous edition, England and New Zealand.

Usually, opening ceremonies are common traditions for major sports tournaments.

Mint could not independently verify the news.

Notably, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had planned a grand opening ceremony at the Narendra Modi Stadium on 4 October, a day before the tournament's opening match at the same venue.

The planned ceremony was supposed to feature renowned Bollywood stars such as Ranveer Singh, Arijit Singh, Tamannaah Bhatia, Shreyas Ghoshal, and Asha Bhosle. It was also expected to include fireworks and a laser show at the opening ceremony of the ICC Men's ODI World Cup.

The star-studded opening ceremony was scheduled to start at 7 PM, following the Captains' Day event at the Narendra Modi Stadium. While the Captains' Day event is still on track, no official announcement has been made regarding the cancellation of the opening ceremony.

During the Captain's Day celebration, all the captains of the teams participating in the Men's World Cup, including India's skipper Rohit Sharma, will be present in Ahmedabad.

One of the most eagerly awaited matches of the tournament will take place on October 14, when India and Pakistan clash at the Ahmedabad venue.

India squad for WC: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.

