Cricket World Cup 2027 Announcement LIVE: Groups, full fixtures and venues set to be revealed from Cape Town

Cricket World Cup 2027 Announcement LIVE: Cape Town is set to become the centre of the cricket world on Thursday as the International Cricket Council stages the Cricket World Cup 2027 Schedule Launch from 8:30 PM IST. One year out from the first ball, the governing body is set to lock in groups and the full fixture list for a 14-team tournament spread across 12 venues in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia. The show, hosted from the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa, is also set to open the free ticket ballot and put a new three-stage path to the knockouts in front of fans worldwide.
Hosts South Africa and Zimbabwe are automatic qualifiers as Full Member nations. Namibia are also co-hosts, but as an Associate Member they do not get a direct berth and must still earn a place through the qualification pathway. The leading sides have been tracking the ODI rankings cut-off, while four places remain open through the Qualifiers early next year. Two-time champions West Indies are among the teams still chasing the long route in.
14 teams will contest 57 matches across 12 venues. Most fixtures are expected in South Africa, while Zimbabwe and Namibia will also stage games as full co-hosts of the 14th edition.
The tournament is set to open on 2 October 2027, with the final scheduled for 21 November 2027. Tonight’s launch marks roughly one year to the first ball and locks the calendar fans have been waiting for.
South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia will jointly stage the 2027 Men’s Cricket World Cup. It will be the second time an ODI World Cup is held in Africa, raising the stakes for venues, travel and home crowds across three nations.
Beyond India, the launch is set to reach viewers across key markets including the UK (Sky Sports), Australia (Prime Video), Africa (SuperSport), Pakistan (PTV, Myco, Geo Super and Tamash), the Caribbean (ESPN), MENA (StarzPlay) and more.
Indian fans can follow the launch live on Star Sports and stream it on JioHotstar from 8:30 PM IST. Globally, the show is also set to be available on the ICC’s YouTube channel.
Hello and welcome to our live blog for the Cricket World Cup 2027 schedule launch. The ICC is set to unveil groups, full fixtures and Africa venues from Cape Town tonight, with Indian coverage starting at 8:30 PM IST. Stay with us for every key detail as the countdown to the tournament begins.
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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