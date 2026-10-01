Cricket World Cup 2027 Announcement LIVE: Groups, full fixtures and venues set to be revealed from Cape Town

Cricket World Cup 2027 Announcement LIVE: Cape Town is set to become the centre of the cricket world on Thursday as the International Cricket Council stages the Cricket World Cup 2027 Schedule Launch from 8:30 PM IST. One year out from the first ball, the governing body is set to lock in groups and the full fixture list for a 14-team tournament spread across 12 venues in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia. The show, hosted from the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa, is also set to open the free ticket ballot and put a new three-stage path to the knockouts in front of fans worldwide.
Hosts South Africa and Zimbabwe are automatic qualifiers as Full Member nations. Namibia are also co-hosts, but as an Associate Member they do not get a direct berth and must still earn a place through the qualification pathway. The leading sides have been tracking the ODI rankings cut-off, while four places remain open through the Qualifiers early next year. Two-time champions West Indies are among the teams still chasing the long route in.
14 teams will contest 57 matches across 12 venues. Most fixtures are expected in South Africa, while Zimbabwe and Namibia will also stage games as full co-hosts of the 14th edition.
The tournament is set to open on 2 October 2027, with the final scheduled for 21 November 2027. Tonight’s launch marks roughly one year to the first ball and locks the calendar fans have been waiting for.
South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia will jointly stage the 2027 Men’s Cricket World Cup. It will be the second time an ODI World Cup is held in Africa, raising the stakes for venues, travel and home crowds across three nations.
Beyond India, the launch is set to reach viewers across key markets including the UK (Sky Sports), Australia (Prime Video), Africa (SuperSport), Pakistan (PTV, Myco, Geo Super and Tamash), the Caribbean (ESPN), MENA (StarzPlay) and more.
Indian fans can follow the launch live on Star Sports and stream it on JioHotstar from 8:30 PM IST. Globally, the show is also set to be available on the ICC’s YouTube channel.
Hello and welcome to our live blog for the Cricket World Cup 2027 schedule launch. The ICC is set to unveil groups, full fixtures and Africa venues from Cape Town tonight, with Indian coverage starting at 8:30 PM IST. Stay with us for every key detail as the countdown to the tournament begins.