Cricket World Cup 2027 Announcement LIVE: Groups, full fixtures and venues set to be revealed from Cape Town

Cricket World Cup 2027 Announcement LIVE: Cape Town is set to become the centre of the cricket world on Thursday as the International Cricket Council stages the Cricket World Cup 2027 Schedule Launch from 8:30 PM IST. One year out from the first ball, the governing body is set to lock in groups and the full fixture list for a 14-team tournament spread across 12 venues in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia. The show, hosted from the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa, is also set to open the free ticket ballot and put a new three-stage path to the knockouts in front of fans worldwide.