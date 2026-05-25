Cricket-Archers all-round impact fuels Rajasthan in IPL, says Sangakkara

May 25 (Reuters) - Jofra Archer's all-round ability makes him a key asset, but it is his discipline and leadership despite a heavy workload that stand out most, Rajasthan Royals head coach Kumar Sangakkara said after their playoff-clinching win.

Archer's explosive cameo of 32 off 15 balls and a match-defining spell of 3-17 powered Rajasthan to a commanding 30-run victory over Mumbai Indians on Sunday, sealing the final Indian Premier League playoff spot.

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Sangakkara said Archer had shown resilience and commitment throughout a demanding campaign, never complaining despite managing fatigue and tough conditions.

"He is capable of handling anything you throw at him, whether it's pace or spin (while batting) and that's a great advantage to have," Sangakkara said.

"We all know that Jofra can go fast. He's had a really tough workload but what I love about Jofra is the leadership he shows and the amount of investment he has in our franchise."

Archer has been Rajasthan's leading wicket-taker this season with 21 wickets, behind only Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Gujarat Titans' Kagiso Rabada, who have 24 each.

Sangakkara said the England pacer's work ethic and team-first approach had lifted the dressing room and motivated other players.

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"He never complains," he said. "Just runs in day after day, trains really well and hard."

"We also make sure that he gets enough rest in between day breaks because every player needs a break. But Jofra will go fast, he'll swing the ball, he'll get wickets.

"To top it off, when he gives so much back to the side and his teammates, that's incredible, because it lifts everyone else as well."

Rajasthan will play Sunrisers Hyderabad in the eliminator on Wednesday in Chandigarh. (Reporting by Suramya Kaushik in Bengaluru; Editing by Thomas Derpinghaus)