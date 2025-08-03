Cricket-Brook and Root give England scent of famous win

By Ed Osmond

Advertisement

LONDON (Reuters) -Harry Brook and Joe Root shared a superb partnership of 195 to put England on course to complete a record run chase at tea on the fourth day of the final test against India at The Oval on Sunday.

The touring side, needing victory to level the series, lead by 56 runs with four sessions left, and although Brook was out just before the interval for a brilliant 111, Root remained on 98 to keep England in control with Jacob Bethell on one.

Brook, who survived on 19 when Mohammed Siraj caught him in the deep before stepping back on to the boundary cushion, struck two sixes and 12 fours to reach his 10th test century off 91 balls.

Advertisement

Root provided the perfect foil, continuing his consistent form throughout the series, as the Indian bowlers struggled to get much movement under grey skies.

Once past three figures, Brook launched an all-out attack, hitting Akash Deep for two fours in an over before attempting a third with a wild swing and skying a catch to Siraj.

Brook's bat flew out of his hands as he played the stroke and he had to retrieve it before returning to the pavilion to a standing ovation from the crowd.

Bethell got away with a reckless pull which landed just short of a fielder and Root survived a huge shout for lbw off Siraj, getting the decision overturned on review after he was given out by the umpire.

Advertisement

India had the better of the morning session after England resumed on 50-1, dismissing Ben Duckett for 54 and Ollie Pope for 27 to leave the hosts wobbling on 106-3.

Siraj's error, however, changed the momentum in a fluctuating game once again.

The highest successful run chase at The Oval was England's 263-9 against Australia in 1902.