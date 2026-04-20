Cricket-Chakravarthy overcomes surface tension to end Kolkatas losing streak

By Amlan Chakraborty

NEW DELHI, April 20 (Reuters) - Varun Chakravarthy's return to form helped Kolkata Knight Riders snap their winless streak on Sunday, but the 34-year-old said he and his fellow spinners are struggling to make an impact due to the Indian Premier League's batting-friendly tracks.

Chakravarthy was the joint highest wicket-taker at the Twenty20 World Cup, which India won earlier this year, and was expected to play a key role in Kolkata's pursuit of a fourth IPL title.

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However, the leg-spinner began his campaign with three wicketless outings before claiming 2-34 in a loss to Gujarat Titans on Friday.

On Sunday, it was a more familiar sight at Eden Gardens as Chakravarthy tormented batters on a slow track to claim 3-14 and set up Kolkata's four-wicket victory against Rajasthan Royals, their first win in seven matches.

Chakravarthy, who was named Player of the Match, said it would be difficult to consistently reproduce those kind of numbers due to the conditions.

"Just because I've taken three wickets today, I don't want to make a sweeping statement," he told reporters.

"My strength is to keep attacking the stumps. But if there is nothing in the pitch, that's when bowlers start searching, they start getting confused, they are clueless, which happens to everyone.

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"It has happened to the best of the best."

Chakravarthy, who is in his seventh season with Kolkata, said there were "many tears" in the dugout after they finally ended their barren run.

"One win here, one win there we will be back on track," he said.