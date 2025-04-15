Cricket-Chennai fix powerplay issues to halt IPL free-fall

NEW DELHI, April 15 (Reuters) - It took some inspired personnel changes but Chennai Super Kings finally managed to ace the powerplay overs both with bat and ball and end their five-match losing streak in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The five-time champions, who beat Lucknow Super Giants by five wickets on Monday, are rooted to the bottom of the 10-team league but will hope their second win in seven matches is the start of something.

The decision to drop opener Devon Conway and veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and bring in Shaik Rasheed and seam bowling all-rounder Jamie Overton paid immediate dividends.

Chennai restricted Lucknow to 42-2 in the powerplay and themselves scored 59-1 in their first six overs of that crucial passage of play when batting sides take advantage of the opposition having just two fielders in the deep.

"We made a few changes because we wanted to make sure our first six overs are slightly better," said Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who was put in charge of the squad after an elbow injury ended skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad's season.

"I feel this looks like a better attack, there's more manoeuvrability for the captain."

Chasing 167, Chennai got off to a strong start with Rachin Ravindra (37) and Rasheed (27) combining in an opening stand of 52.

Dhoni heaped praise on the 20-year-old Rasheed, who has been part of the Chennai setup since 2023 but had to wait for his IPL debut.

"He has been with us for quite a few years. Even last year we've seen improvement but this year he has been batting really well in the nets," Dhoni said.

"He has the capability to dominate but with authentic shots. What's important is for him to keep playing the shots he has in his armoury and not try to hit like some of the other openers."