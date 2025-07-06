Cricket-Deep shines as India close on historic Edgbaston win

BIRMINGHAM, England (Reuters) -A devastating spell from Akash Deep left England teetering on 153-6 chasing an unlikely 608 for victory on the final day of the second test on Sunday, with India needing four more wickets to secure their first test win at Edgbaston.

England's pursuit of what would be by far the largest successful run chase in test history took a dramatic turn for the worse when they lost both overnight batters before captain Ben Stokes fell on the stroke of lunch.

The session was delayed due to rain as the covers came off and on again before play restarted under bright sunshine. Ten overs were lost as a result of the delay before England resumed on their overnight score of 72-3.

Deep, who dismissed Ben Duckett and Joe Root late on day four, continued his demolition job on a seaming pitch that suddenly came alive after four days as a good batting track.

Ollie Pope was the first to go for 24, playing on a rising delivery that crashed into the stumps.

The fast bowler trapped Harry Brook lbw with an off-cutter that took the batter by surprise, hitting him on the inside of his knee.

Brook hobbled away in pain as the umpire's finger went up and even a review could not save him, leaving England reeling at 83-5.

Stokes and Jamie Smith steadied the ship with a 70-run partnership off 115 balls, abandoning their usual Bazball approach as the spinners also found purchase on the rough parts of the pitch.

With lunch beckoning, however, Washington Sundar struck to remove Stokes lbw for 33, the hosts trailing by 455 runs and staring at a massive defeat.

England lead the series 1-0 after winning the first test at Headingley.