May 13 (Reuters) - England have dropped opener Zak Crawley and selected Emilio Gay as Ben Duckett's opening partner in a reshaped squad for the first test against New Zealand, signalling the start of a rebuild after their 4-1 Ashes thrashing in Australia.

Durham's Gay, 26, earned his opportunity after an impressive County Championship run that includes three centuries. Uncapped fast bowler Sonny Baker and wicketkeeper-batter James Rew were also included.

The overhaul followed criticism of England's reluctance to move on from out-of-form players during the Ashes. Ollie Pope, dropped ahead of the third test in Australia, was not recalled to the squad.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story • 5 QUESTIONS 1 Why was Zak Crawley dropped from the England squad? ⌵ Zak Crawley was dropped from the England squad for the first test against New Zealand as part of a reshuffle following the Ashes thrashing in Australia. The decision signals a rebuild after their 4-1 defeat. 2 Who has been selected to open the batting for England against New Zealand? ⌵ Emilio Gay has been selected to open the batting for England alongside Ben Duckett in the reshaped squad for the first test against New Zealand. Gay earned his spot after a strong County Championship performance. 3 What changes have been made to the England cricket squad? ⌵ England has dropped opener Zak Crawley and included Emilio Gay as his opening partner. Uncapped fast bowler Sonny Baker and wicketkeeper-batter James Rew were also added to the squad. Ollie Robinson returns to the bowling unit. 4 What is the significance of Bangladesh's Test win over Pakistan in Dhaka? ⌵ Bangladesh achieved a historic 104-run win over Pakistan in Dhaka, marking their first-ever Test victory against Pakistan at home. This win also improved their standing in the World Test Championship. 5 What led to Bangladesh's withdrawal from the 2026 T20 World Cup? ⌵ Bangladesh withdrew from the 2026 T20 World Cup citing security concerns and requesting matches be moved from India to Sri Lanka. The ICC rejected this request, leading to Bangladesh's refusal to participate in the schedule.

The bowling unit is strengthened by the return of Ollie Robinson, and Gus Atkinson was named despite being struck twice on the helmet while batting for Surrey against Nottinghamshire in the County Championship on Sunday.

England are without Jofra Archer, who is on Indian Premier League duty, creating an opening for Baker. Matt Fisher, who was added to England's Ashes squad when Mark Wood was ruled out, retained his place.

The squad reflects a shift in direction under captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum as England look to reset ahead of a busy home summer, which begins at Lord's on June 4 with the opening test of the New Zealand series.

England host New Zealand for three tests in June before taking on India in eight limited-overs matches later in the season.

The England and Wales Cricket Board also announced the appointment of Australian Marcus North as England men's national selector.

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