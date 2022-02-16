Former England skipper Kevin Pietersen has sought out some help from 'INDIA' and has put his concern on Twitter. The former England captain has lost his Pan Card and needs to renew it before he travels to India for work.

The cricketer is a regular visitor to India, covering the Indian Premier League (IPL) regularly since his international retirement.

Pietersen wrote, "INDIA PLEASE HELP. I've misplaced my PAN card & travelling Mon to India but need the physical card for work. Can some PLEASE PLEASE direct me to someone who I can contact asap to help me?"

⚠️INDIA PLEASE HELP⚠️



I’ve misplaced my PAN card & travelling Mon to India but need the physical card for work.



Can some PLEASE PLEASE direct me to someone who I can contact asap to help me?



🙏🏽 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) February 15, 2022

The Income Tax department of India has immediately responded to the ace cricketer's appeal. The I-T department shared two links and asked Pietersen to apply for the reprint of the physical PAN Card by entering the card's number.

However, in case Pieterson does not remember his Pan Card number then he can send an email to the following email address--adg1.systems@incometax.gov.in and jd.systems1.1@incometax.gov.in

Dear @KP24,



We are here to help you. If you have your PAN details with you, please visit these links for the procedure to apply for reprint of physical PAN Card: (1/2)https://t.co/M2RFFlDsCThttps://t.co/fySMs6nm62 — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) February 15, 2022

In case, however, you don’t remember your PAN details and need to ascertain the PAN for applying for reprint of physical card, please write to us at adg1.systems@incometax.gov.in & jd.systems1.1@incometax.gov.in (2/2) — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) February 15, 2022

Pietersen thanked the Income Tax department by responding to the tweet.

"Fabulous. Thank you! I've emailed you. I've also followed you so someone can DM me so I can speak to you please?" he added.

Fabulous. Thank you! I’ve emailed you. I’ve also followed you so someone can DM me so I can speak to you please? 🙏🏽 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) February 15, 2022

Pietersen has played in all three formats for England between 2005 and 2014, which included a brief tenure as captain. He made his international debut in the One Day International (ODI) match against Zimbabwe in 2004 and his Test match debut in the 2005 Ashes series against Australia.

Pietersen was captain of the England Test and ODI teams from 4 August 2008 to 7 January 2009 but resigned after just three Tests and nine ODIs following a dispute with the England coach Peter Moores.

Pietersen has been commentating on the IPL for the past few seasons. He had represented teams like Delhi Daredevils, Deccan Chargers, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Pune Supergiants, and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.