The Kerala police filed a case involving a cheating complaint against former Indian fast bowler S Sreesanth and two additional individuals.

As reported by ANI, the FIR lists Rajiv Kumar, aged 50, and Venkatesh Kini, aged 43, as the other parties accused in the case.

The filing of the case stems from a complaint lodged by Sareesh Balagopalan, a resident of Choonda Kannapuram. Balagopalan claimed that he was deceived of a sum amounting to ₹18.7 lakh on different occasions starting from April 25, 2019.

Also Read: The sordid saga of S. Sreesanth

Sreesanth and the two others have been booked under IPC Section 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), ANI reported.

As per the complaint, the money was apparently taken for the construction of a sports academy at Kollur, Karnataka, where Sreesanth has been named as the third accused in the case.

Also Read: S Sreesanth announces retirement from all formats of cricket

In August 2013, S Sreesanth, along with his Rajasthan Royals teammates Ajit Chandila and Ankeet Chavan, faced a lifetime ban from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) over their alleged involvement in spot-fixing during the 2013 Indian Premier League (IPL).

However, in 2019, the lifetime ban imposed on Sreesanth was mitigated by a seven-year suspension. He completed this seven-year suspension in September 2020.

Following his ban, he made a comeback after being named in the 20-member squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in 2021 for the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA).

Also Read: ‘Ashamed’: Harbhajan Singh on slap-gate with Sreesanth during 2008 IPL, advises Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir

In the years 2021 and 2022, S Sreesanth was nominated for the IPL auction but did not attract any buyers on both instances.

Having made his Test debut in March 2006, Sreesanth has participated in 27 matches, securing 87 wickets, and accumulating 281 runs. In the realm of One Day Internationals (ODIs), he has featured in 53 matches, claiming 75 wickets.

Sreesanth's introduction to T20 Internationals occurred in December, and subsequently, he played a total of 10 matches, achieving 7 wickets.

(With inputs from ANI)

PREMIER More Information

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.