Cricketer S Sreesanth booked in cheating case in Kerala
Former Indian fast bowler S Sreesanth and two others have been accused of cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property in a case filed by the Kerala police. The complaint alleges that a resident of Choonda Kannapuram was deceived of a sum amounting to ₹18.7 lakh.
