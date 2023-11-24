comScore
Cricketer S Sreesanth booked in cheating case in Kerala

 Livemint

Former Indian fast bowler S Sreesanth and two others have been accused of cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property in a case filed by the Kerala police. The complaint alleges that a resident of Choonda Kannapuram was deceived of a sum amounting to ₹18.7 lakh.

FILE – In this Jan. 13, 2010 file photo, Indian cricketer Shantakumaran Sreesanth reacts after Sri Lanka's Tillakaratne Dilshan, unseen, hits a boundary on his delivery during the final one-day international cricket match of the tri-series in Dhaka, Bangladesh. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi, File)Premium
The Kerala police filed a case involving a cheating complaint against former Indian fast bowler S Sreesanth and two additional individuals.

As reported by ANI, the FIR lists Rajiv Kumar, aged 50, and Venkatesh Kini, aged 43, as the other parties accused in the case.

The filing of the case stems from a complaint lodged by Sareesh Balagopalan, a resident of Choonda Kannapuram. Balagopalan claimed that he was deceived of a sum amounting to 18.7 lakh on different occasions starting from April 25, 2019.

Sreesanth and the two others have been booked under IPC Section 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), ANI reported.

As per the complaint, the money was apparently taken for the construction of a sports academy at Kollur, Karnataka, where Sreesanth has been named as the third accused in the case.

In August 2013, S Sreesanth, along with his Rajasthan Royals teammates Ajit Chandila and Ankeet Chavan, faced a lifetime ban from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) over their alleged involvement in spot-fixing during the 2013 Indian Premier League (IPL).

However, in 2019, the lifetime ban imposed on Sreesanth was mitigated by a seven-year suspension. He completed this seven-year suspension in September 2020.

Following his ban, he made a comeback after being named in the 20-member squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in 2021 for the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA). 

In the years 2021 and 2022, S Sreesanth was nominated for the IPL auction but did not attract any buyers on both instances.

Having made his Test debut in March 2006, Sreesanth has participated in 27 matches, securing 87 wickets, and accumulating 281 runs. In the realm of One Day Internationals (ODIs), he has featured in 53 matches, claiming 75 wickets.

Sreesanth's introduction to T20 Internationals occurred in December, and subsequently, he played a total of 10 matches, achieving 7 wickets.

(With inputs from ANI)

Updated: 24 Nov 2023, 06:31 AM IST
