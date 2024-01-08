Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan's entry into politics started on a fiery note as the cricketer slapped one fan at a polling station. The incident occurred when Shakib Al Hasan visited the polling station to cast his vote in the Bangladesh general elections, but the excited fans encircled the cricketer. As Shakib Al Hasan moved with the crowd around him, he got pushed by a fan and the cricketer swiftly responded with a tight slap. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The video of the incident is doing rounds on social media where people are calling it another addition to the controversial legacy of the Bangladesh captain. Shakib Al Hasan is well-known to make headlines for his temper and the internet is filled with his videos of vociferously arguing with umpires, or kicking stumps, etc.

The 36-year-old Bangladesh all-rounder fought the election from the Magura parliamentary constituency of Bangladesh and defeated his competitor convincingly with over 1,50,000 votes. Shakib Al Hasan contested as a candidate of the ruling Awami League party, led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, and was expected to win as Banladesh's main opposition party Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) decided to boycott the general elections. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Politics or cricket Shakib Al Hasan's entry into politics sparked buzz around the future plans of the cricketer. During his various media interactions, Shakib Al Hasan emphasized the challenges in politics. "The competition and challenges are always there, be it a small team or big team," he remarked.

The cricketer temporarily took some time off from the game for his campaign in the elections but has not cleared if he plans to step down from his role. When reporters asked if he is planning to work as a politician now, Shakib Al Hasan didn't seem to like the question and said "Did I retire? If I haven't retired, then where does this question come from?"

Shakib Al Hasan is touted as one of the best all-rounders in cricket and holds the ‘number-one all-rounder’ ranking in all three cricket formats. His decision to join politics and become an MP comes as the IPL 2024 season is just months away followed by T20 World Cup. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

