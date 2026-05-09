May 9 (Reuters) - Finn Allen’s maiden Indian Premier League hundred for Kolkata Knight Riders came with a little help from teammate Cameron Green, who said he deliberately eased off late in the chase to give the New Zealander a shot at three figures.

Allen smashed an unbeaten 100 off 47 balls as Kolkata cruised to an eight-wicket win over Delhi Capitals on Friday, though with only 143 to chase, the milestone was not guaranteed.

Green acknowledged he slowed his own scoring, even taking a single late on to ensure Allen had the strike to get his century with a six.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story • 5 QUESTIONS 1 How did Cameron Green help Finn Allen reach his maiden IPL century? ⌵ Cameron Green deliberately slowed his scoring rate late in the chase and took a single to ensure Finn Allen had the strike to reach his three-figure milestone with a six. 2 What was Finn Allen's performance in the DC vs KKR match? ⌵ Finn Allen scored an unbeaten 100 off 47 balls, hitting 10 sixes and five fours, to guide Kolkata Knight Riders to an eight-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals. 3 Why did Delhi Capitals lose to Kolkata Knight Riders? ⌵ Delhi Capitals posted a below-par total of 142/8, and their spinners made mistakes, allowing Finn Allen's century to lead KKR's chase effectively. 4 What is the significance of Finn Allen's century for KKR? ⌵ Finn Allen's unbeaten 100 was his maiden IPL century and the first by a KKR batter in a successful run chase, marking a significant turnaround after a slow start to his campaign. 5 How has KKR's recent form impacted their IPL 2026 standings? ⌵ With Finn Allen's century contributing to their fourth consecutive win, KKR has climbed to seventh in the IPL 2026 standings with nine points from 10 games.

"I did the maths when I knew we had about 29 to get, I was working it out," Green told reporters in Delhi.

"I knew I would be the most hated man in Kolkata if I did anything else but that."

Playing his first IPL season, Allen delivered a blistering knock, featuring 10 sixes and five fours and marking a sharp turnaround after a difficult start to the campaign.

He managed just 81 runs in his first five games and was dropped for three matches before returning to the side. Green praised Allen’s innings, saying it was a rare privilege to witness from the non-striker’s end.

"Yeah, it was really special," Green said.

"There's only a handful of times during your career when you get a chance to be at the other end to watch something like that."