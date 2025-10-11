Cricket-Jaiswal misses double hundred but India continue ascendancy

By Amlan Chakraborty

NEW DELHI, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal fell short of a double hundred, but India cruised to 427-4 at lunch to continue their ascendancy on day two of the second and final test against West Indies on Saturday.

Jaiswal fell for 175 after an almighty mix-up with skipper Shubman Gill, who was batting on 75 at the break with Dhruv Jurel on seven at the other end.

Despite not being at his aggressive best, Jaiswal batted like no West Indies bowler could get him out at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

It took a miscommunication with Gill to deny the opener what could have been his third test double hundred.

Jaiswal drove Jayden Seales to Tagenarine Chanderpaul at mid-off and was halfway down the pitch before realising Gill was not interested.

The 23-year-old turned and made a mad rush but it was too late. Jaiswal trudged off the field after a majestic knock studded with 22 fours.

Gill shrugged off the setback and brought up his second successive fifty of the series with a four off Seales.

Promoted to number five, Nitish Kumar Reddy got a life on 20 when Anderson Phillip dropped him at mid-off.

Reddy smashed a couple of sixes in his brisk 43 but fell short of a half-century after fluffing his slog-sweep against Jomel Warrican.