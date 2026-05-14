By Amlan Chakraborty

NEW DELHI, May 14 (Reuters) - Virat Kohli says he wants to get the most out of the final few years of his all-time great career and the 37-year-old produced another batting master class with an unbeaten hundred to send Royal Challengers Bengaluru top of the Indian Premier League on Wednesday.

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The former India captain, who now only plays in the 50-overs format internationally, has been in terrific form this season in the IPL and sits third in the run-scorers list of the Twenty20 competition.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 How did Virat Kohli react to his recent century after two consecutive ducks? ⌵ Virat Kohli admitted to feeling nervous after two consecutive ducks but focused on playing risk-free cricket, finding gaps, and backing his natural game. He stated that pressure helps him improve and that failures are important for bouncing back. 2 What motivates Virat Kohli to continue performing at a high level in cricket? ⌵ Virat Kohli is motivated by his love for the game and the joy he gets from hitting the ball well. He wants to make the most of his final years and enjoys performing under pressure, which he believes builds character. 3 How many IPL centuries does Virat Kohli have, and how does he rank among other players? ⌵ Virat Kohli has registered his ninth IPL century, extending his lead at the top of the all-time IPL hundreds chart. This is two more than the next best, Jos Buttler, who has seven. 4 What is Virat Kohli's perspective on pressure and failures in his cricket career? ⌵ Kohli believes that pressure is a privilege that keeps him humble and focused, pushing him to improve his game. He also views failures as important because they provide an opportunity to bounce back and perform. 5 How did Virat Kohli's century impact Royal Challengers Bengaluru's position in the IPL? ⌵ Virat Kohli's century against Kolkata Knight Riders helped Royal Challengers Bengaluru chase down the target and climb to the top of the IPL 2026 points table. His performance provided a key boost for RCB's playoff campaign.

His unbeaten 105 off 60 balls against Kolkata Knight Riders was his ninth IPL century, two more than the next best Jos Buttler. He also became the quickest to 14,000 runs in T20 cricket, taking 14 innings fewer than West Indian Chris Gayle.

"I just love batting, even after all these (years)," Kohli said after completing the chase in Raipur.

"I just give my heart and soul out there on the field, whether I'm fielding or batting, because it's going to finish one day, and I want to make the most of every day that I'm on the field and just enjoy myself and have a lot of fun.

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"Sport teaches you a lot as a person as well. You build your character slowly and surely when you keep performing under pressure. And for me, even after all these years and numbers, it's still the love for the game.

"I just love hitting the ball in the middle of the bat. And that joy is still there."

Kohli came into the match after back-to-back ducks in his previous two innings and pumped his fist in celebration after scoring the first run.

Only 62 of his runs came from boundaries, the rest through nudges into gaps and hard running as he paced Bengaluru's chase of 193 to perfection with five balls to spare.

Kohli said Indians' passion for cricket helped him maintain his standards.

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"There's a reason why people say pressure is a privilege. It actually keeps you humble, keeps you focused, makes you work hard at practice," he added. "You can't take things for granted." (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Peter Rutherford)