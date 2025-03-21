Cricket-Lewis leaves role as England w

LONDON (Reuters) - Jon Lewis has left his role as England women's team coach, the country's cricket board (ECB) said on Friday, more than a month after his side were whitewashed 16-0 by Australia in the Ashes.

Lewis, a former England men's seamer, took over in November 2022 and was in charge for 73 matches, with England winning 52.

But a clean sweep by the hosts in Australia, which came after a group-stage exit in last year's Women's Twenty20 World Cup, saw the ECB to launch an 'honest' review last month.

"While the recent ICC Women's T20 World Cup and Women's Ashes in Australia have been disappointing, there is no doubt about the talent we have available and we will look to appoint a successor shortly," Clare Connor, ECB Managing Director for England Women, said in a statement.

"We must be ready for an exciting summer of international cricket and to challenge for two World Cups over the next 15 months, including the T20 World Cup in this country next year."

Connor, however, praised Lewis for England's success in bilateral cricket, which included eight consecutive One-Day International series wins between 2022 and 2024.

"I have worked tirelessly with this group of young players to develop their skills and understanding of modern-day white ball cricket, whilst still making good progress in 2024," Lewis said.

"I wish all the players the best and thank them for letting me be part of their journeys."

England women next take on West Indies in two white-ball series at home from May before they host India from June.