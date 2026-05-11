Cricket-Mumbai, Lucknow out of IPL playoffs as RCB win thriller, CSK stay alive

May 10 (Reuters) - Five-times Indian Premier League champions Mumbai Indians lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore in a closely contested match, while Lucknow Super Giants fell to Chennai Super Kings on Sunday, as both teams were knocked out of playoff contention.

Mumbai were left ninth in the table, with Lucknow rooted to the bottom of the 10-team standings. Both sides have six points from 11 matches. The top four teams in the unified points table qualify for the playoffs.

Reigning champions Bangalore climbed to the top of the standings with 14 points, while five-time winners Chennai are fifth with 12 after recovering from a sluggish start to their campaign.

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People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Which teams are out of the IPL 2026 playoffs after the latest matches? ⌵ Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants have been eliminated from playoff contention in IPL 2026. This follows their losses to Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings, respectively. 2 How did Royal Challengers Bangalore secure a win against Mumbai Indians? ⌵ Royal Challengers Bangalore won a close match against Mumbai Indians by two wickets on the last ball. Despite a slow start, Krunal Pandya anchored the chase with 73 runs, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Rasikh Salam Dar saw them home. 3 What is the current standing of Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2026 points table? ⌵ Mumbai Indians are ninth in the 10-team standings with six points from 11 matches. Lucknow Super Giants are at the bottom of the table, also with six points from 11 matches. 4 Why was Hardik Pandya not playing for Mumbai Indians in their match against RCB? ⌵ Hardik Pandya was not cleared by the medical team to take the field for the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore. He has been sidelined due to fitness concerns. 5 How did Chennai Super Kings' win affect Lucknow Super Giants' playoff chances? ⌵ Chennai Super Kings defeated Lucknow Super Giants by five wickets, eliminating LSG from the IPL 2026 playoffs. Even with wins in their remaining games, LSG cannot reach the 16-point threshold needed for qualification.

Bangalore won the toss and opted to bowl first in Raipur, where Mumbai posted 166-7.

India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah kept Mumbai in the contest with a superb penultimate over, conceding just three runs. Bangalore, however, held their nerve, chasing down 15 in the final over and sealing a two-wicket victory on the last ball to snap a two-match losing streak.

Bangalore's top order - Jacob Bethell (27), Virat Kohli (0), Devdutt Padikkal (12) and captain Rajat Patidar (8) - failed to build momentum, but all-rounder Krunal Pandya anchored the chase with a composed 73 off 46 balls.

"I was cramping a lot - it started in my calf, then went to my glutes and back, so I was really struggling. I don't usually bat that long," Pandya, who is the elder brother of Mumbai captain Hardik Pandya and a former Mumbai player, said.

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"I love tough situations and always prepare for them. I wanted to finish it myself but couldn't, though the shot Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar Kumar) played was the shot of the match," he added, referring to the six in the final over by the bowler.