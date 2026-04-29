Cricket-New Zealands Patel, Sharp named in T20 World Cup squad

April 29 (Reuters) - Off-spinning all-rounder Nensi Patel and batter Izzy Sharp are set to make their Women's Twenty20 World Cup debuts after being named in the New Zealand squad for the tournament in England in June, the country's cricket board announced on Wednesday.

Sophie Devine, Lea Tahuhu and Suzie Bates were also named in the defending champions' squad with the trio set to call time on their international careers after the tournament.

The 15-woman squad, led by Amelia Kerr, will defend the title they won in 2024.

Before the tournament begins in England in June, the team will play a three-match T20I series against the hosts in late May as part of their World Cup build-up.

"It's going to be an extra special time for Izzy and Nensi with it being their first World Cup," head coach Ben Sawyer said.

"To have our three most senior players all finishing their careers at the same tournament is a rare and special occasion. There'll be a time at the end of the tournament to further acknowledge and celebrate the trio."

New Zealand have been drawn in Group B alongside England, Ireland, Scotland, Sri Lanka and the West Indies, and will open their campaign against the West Indies in the 12-team tournament on June 13.

The tournament runs from June 12 to July 5.

Squad

Amelie Kerr (C), Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine, Flora Devonshire, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Bree Illing, Polly Inglis, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Nensi Patel, Georgia Plimmer, Izzy Sharp, Lea Tahuhu.