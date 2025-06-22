Cricket-Pope ton continues England revival after India lower order collapse

By Peter Hall

LEEDS, England (Reuters) -A superb unbeaten century from Ollie Pope helped drag England back into the first test against India at Headingley on Saturday, with the home side closing day two on 209-3, 262 runs behind the touring side.

India were cruising late in the morning session on 430-3, only to be all out for 471, England taking the last seven wickets in an hour either side of lunch to give themselves hope of mounting a comeback following a disappointing day one.

In reply, in more difficult, overcast conditions, test cricket's top ranked bowler Jasprit Bumrah struck to remove England opener Zak Crawley for four before Ben Duckett and Pope steadied the ship to the delight of the home crowd.

Bumrah broke their 122-run second-wicket partnership when he bowled Duckett for 62, before Joe Root became the Indian dangerman's next victim moments after Pope had reached his second successive test ton.

Root was caught at slip for 28 and Harry Brook was very fortunate to survive in the final over of the day when he was caught at mid-wicket off a Bumrah no ball, but Saturday nonetheless belonged to the home side.

Resuming on 359-3, India captain Shubman Gill quickly moved past his highest test score. He was supported by the flamboyant Rishabh Pant as India took control in the morning session.

Pant was sweeping and scooping to his heart's content, often ending up on his knees, fittingly moving to his seventh test ton with another six into the crowd, celebrated with a forward somersault.

Gill fell for 147 chasing another maximum, while Pant's thrilling innings came to a halt when he was trapped lbw by Josh Tongue for 134. The wicket-keeper's dismissal sparked an Indian collapse as the visitors lost their last five wickets for just 18 runs.

Bumrah then did his best to swing the test back in India's favour. After Crawley was caught in the slips, Duckett was dropped on 15 and survived a DRS review, both off the bowling of the Indian talisman.

Another fine sweep shot took Duckett to his 14th test half century just before tea, before Bumrah got his reward for keeping England under pressure.

Root was given out lbw on seven, a decision that was overturned following a DRS review, while Pope was dropped by opening day centurion Yashasvi Jaiswal when on 60.

The joy from Pope's ninth test century was short-lived as Bumrah continued to cause problems. Root edged another ferocious bolt through to the slips, before Brook's fortunate reprieve after his poor shot looped into the air.

Given where they started the day, England will take some comfort from how the proceedings ended.