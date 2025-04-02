Cricket-Punjab batsmen reaping rewards of working with positive Ponting

BENGALURU, April 2 (Reuters) - Punjab Kings batsmen Nehal Wadhera and Prabhsimran Singh said new coach Ricky Ponting had already made a big impact with his positive approach after the team continued their winning start to the new Indian Premier League season.

Advertisement

Punjab appointed the Australian on a four-year contract in September after finishing ninth last season under Trevor Bayliss, and the former Delhi Capitals coach has guided his new team to two straight victories.

Wadhera scored an unbeaten 43 after Prabhsimran posted 69 to help Punjab chase down 172 with 22 deliveries to spare on Tuesday and the duo said Ponting's influence was obvious.

"He's one of the best coaches I've ever worked with," said Wadhera, who was inserted by Ponting as an impact player.

"I've never heard any negative talk from him and that's the best thing about him.

"He talks positive, and when a coach gives you such positive remarks, that automatically boosts your confidence."

Prabhsimran said Ponting and his staff had already instilled a winning mentality in the Punjab ranks as they eye their first title in the 18th edition of the competition.

Advertisement

"They're legends," he added. "Whenever they speak, it's always positive. There's no such thing as 'if' (in their thinking).

"They ask us to go with just one mindset, and that is of winning. They have asked us to back our game."

Punjab, who trail table-toppers Royal Challengers Bengaluru on net run rate, face Rajasthan Royals on Saturday.