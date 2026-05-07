By Amlan Chakraborty

NEW DELHI, May 7 (Reuters) - Punjab Kings had hoped to tighten their grip on top spot in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Wednesday but a succession of dropped catches saw them fall to a third straight defeat and allowed Sunrisers Hyderabad to climb above them.

Hyderabad batter Ishan Kishan (55) was dropped twice, while Heinrich Klaasen capitalised on an early reprieve to smash 69 and power the hosts to 235-4 in their 20 overs.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Why did Punjab Kings lose their top spot in the IPL after their match against Sunrisers Hyderabad? ⌵ Punjab Kings lost their top spot after a third consecutive defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad. This loss, coupled with Hyderabad's win, allowed Sunrisers Hyderabad to climb above Punjab in the IPL standings. 2 How did dropped catches impact the Punjab Kings' performance against Sunrisers Hyderabad? ⌵ Dropped catches significantly impacted Punjab Kings' performance, allowing key Hyderabad batters like Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen to score heavily. Captain Shreyas Iyer stated that taking these catches could have reduced the opposition's score by 30-40 runs. 3 What was the final score of the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Punjab Kings match? ⌵ Sunrisers Hyderabad scored 235-4 in their 20 overs. In reply, Punjab Kings managed 202-7, falling short by 33 runs. 4 Who were the key performers for Sunrisers Hyderabad in their win against Punjab Kings? ⌵ Heinrich Klaasen scored 69 and Ishan Kishan made 55, both capitalizing on dropped catches. Pat Cummins led the bowling attack with figures of 2/34, and Shivang Kumar took 2/45. 5 What was Cooper Connolly's contribution in the Punjab Kings' chase against Sunrisers Hyderabad? ⌵ Cooper Connolly scored an unbeaten 107 off 59 balls, marking his maiden T20 century. Despite his valiant effort, it was not enough to secure a win for Punjab Kings as they fell short by 33 runs.

Punjab managed only 202 in reply, though captain Shreyas Iyer said they should have been shooting for a much lower target.

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"We dropped many catches at the start, we could have easily reduced their score by 30-40 runs," he added.

"Unfortunately, we were not able to take catches, I think that was the biggest setback for us in today's game - definitely something to reflect on and come back stronger."

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal created two chances only to see both spilled, bringing to eight the number of catches that have been grassed off his bowling this season.

Teammate Shashank Singh has dropped five catches in his last three matches.

Spin-bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule said players like Kishan and Klaasen punish teams if given a second chance.

"It was very important to take those catches because they are such players that if you tend to drop catches, they will score and score quickly," he told a press conference.

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