Cricket-Queensland defers decision in blow to Big Bash League privatisation plan

By Ian Ransom

MELBOURNE, April 15 (Reuters) - Cricket Australia's hopes of opening the Big Bash League (BBL) to private investment have hit a major roadblock after member state Queensland deferred its decision on backing a plan to sell stakes in the nation's domestic T20 franchises.

Queensland Cricket, which hosts Brisbane Heat, said on Wednesday it had made no final decision following a board meeting and would seek further information from CA.

CA had set Wednesday as a deadline for the nation's six member states to indicate their support to proceed with a plan which would involve selling off 49% stakes in most teams and 100% of one team each in Victoria and New South Wales.

CA declined to comment when contacted by Reuters about Queensland's deferral.

New South Wales' (NSW) support for the proposal is also far from assured.

Cricket NSW boss Lee Germon said last month that alternative proposals needed to be considered.

"We may well end up at the first proposal which is selling all the clubs, but we need to do the due diligence," he said.

"We want to invest in BBL. We want to lift it. We want to have the best players playing it.

"Are there alternative ways we can do that without necessarily going straight to selling the clubs?"

The privatisation push has been driven by CA Chairman Mike Baird and CEO Todd Greenberg following a review by Boston Consulting Group last year.

CA is hoping to raise up to A$600 million ($427 million) from the sale to future-proof the sport, boost its finances and improve Australia's competitiveness in T20 cricket.

CA reported a net deficit of A$11.3 million for the 2024-25 financial year despite a jump in revenue from hosting the lucrative Border-Gavaskar series against powerhouse India.

Australia crashed out of the group stage at the recent T20 World Cup won by India, triggering acrimony on the home front.

Despite the potential for a major capital boost, influential cricket figures in Australia remain wary of private money.

Former test captain and talent development boss Greg Chappell said the BBL was a success and selling it off could mean a damaging loss of control for the game's local custodians.

"Australian cricket has long benefited from maintaining its autonomy," he wrote in a column published in the Sydney Morning Herald.

"Surrendering even part of that independence could have far-reaching consequences."