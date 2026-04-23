Crickets Olympic comeback gains momentum as LA28 stadium construction begins in California

Los Angeles (California) [USA], April 23 (ANI): The road to cricket's long-awaited return to the Olympic Games gathered pace on Wednesday as construction officially began on a dedicated venue in Pomona, California, ahead of the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

The groundbreaking ceremony, held at the Fairplex Grounds in Los Angeles County, was hailed as a landmark moment by the International Cricket Council (ICC), which has been pushing to expand the sport's global footprint, according to ICC.

ICC Chairman Jay Shah described the development as a "major milestone" for the game and its estimated 2.5 billion followers worldwide, emphasising the significance of cricket's return to the Olympics after a 128-year absence.

Advertisement

"Being part of the Olympic movement brings both pride and opportunity," Shah said, adding that the venue is expected to play a central role during the Games while leaving a lasting legacy for cricket in the United States.

ICC Chief Executive Sanjog Gupta echoed the sentiment, calling the moment "ground-breaking" for both cricket and the Olympic movement. He highlighted the broader vision of growing the sport through increased accessibility, visibility, and institutional support.

According to Gupta, cricket's inclusion in multi-sport events such as the Olympics marks the beginning of a new phase of global expansion, supported by rising participation levels and record engagement across ICC tournaments.

The LA28 Olympics, scheduled from July 14 to 30, will feature T20 cricket competitions for both men and women, marking the sport's first Olympic appearance since the 1900 Olympic cricket match between Great Britain and France.

Advertisement

The Pomona venue is also set to play a role in the build-up to the Games. It will host matches for the Major League Cricket, including fixtures involving the Los Angeles Knight Riders in early July, further strengthening cricket's presence in the American market.

Officials believe that cricket's Olympic return could significantly boost its reach in non-traditional regions, particularly in the Americas, while inspiring a new generation of players and fans.