Cricket-Sangakkara backs Rajasthans Sooryavanshi for India call-up 

By Suramya Kaushik

NEW CHANDIGARH, May 30 (Reuters) - Teenager Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has shown he is more than ready to take on the challenge of playing for India, Rajasthan Royals head coach Kumar Sangakkara said after the batter finished his Indian Premier League season with a sensational performance.

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Sooryavanshi delivered a fiery knock of 96 off 47, which was laced with eight fours and seven sixes, but Rajasthan's campaign came to an end as they suffered a seven-wicket defeat by Gujarat Titans in the second qualifier on Friday.

Sooryavanshi, 15, has been a standout this year and leads the IPL scoring charts with 776 runs from 16 matches, while also having broken Chris Gayle's record for most sixes in a season.

"The guy, at 15 years old, he's very mature, he reads the game really well, he reads situations well, and he's got no fear," Sangakkara told reporters after Rajasthan's defeat.

"We are very, very proud of the season that he's had, and we just want to make sure that he keeps going, keeps that intent, keeps that no fear attitude, and keeps growing. I think he's going to be even better as the years go by."

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Sooryavanshi's performances have earned him a call-up to the developmental India A squad, with many tipping him for a spot in the senior Twenty20 International side.

Asked if he was ready to play for India, Sangakkara said: "You never know if anyone's ready until they play them.

"With everything Vaibhav has shown against some of the best bowlers in the world, I think he's more than ready to take on any challenge that you throw at him.

"And I'm sure that he'll get that call-up very, very soon. He's back with a lot of maturity. He shouldered the responsibility of that opening partnership so well for us this season."

Following their win over Rajasthan, Gujarat take on holders Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL final on Sunday in Ahmedabad. (Reporting by Suramya Kaushik in Chandigarh, Writing by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

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