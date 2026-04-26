Cricket-Sooryavanshi fastest to reach 1,000 runs in T20s as teenager smashes 36-ball ton in IPL

April 25 (Reuters) - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi became the youngest player, and the fastest by balls faced, to complete 1,000 runs in Twenty20 cricket as the 15-year-old smashed a 36-ball century in the Indian Premier League on Saturday, .

Sooryavanshi hit 12 sixes and five boundaries as he completed his second century in the IPL, shortly after reaching 1,000 runs in T20 cricket, having faced just 473 balls in the format.

The previous record was held by Australia's Mitchell Owen, who completed 1,000 runs in 533 balls.

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The century was the third fastest in IPL history, after Chris Gayle's 30-ball ton in 2013 and Sooryavanshi's own 35-ball hundred last year.

“There wasn’t much thinking... I just played according to the ball. The wicket felt good, so I backed my game," said Sooryavanshi, who had hit four sixes in the first over.

"I think about which bowlers are in the opposition, what shots I can play against them... I try to visualise all of that." The teenager, who has yet to make his senior debut for India, has been in scorching form this season, having earlier scored two 15-ball fifties against Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Sooryavanshi fell at 103 off 37 balls, helping Rajasthan to post 228-6. Hyderabad chased down the target with nine balls to spare, driven by half-centuries from Ishan Kishan (74) and Abhishek Sharma (57).

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