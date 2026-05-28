Cricket-Teen Sooryavanshi stars as Rajasthan knock out Hyderabad to stay alive in IPL

By Suramya Kaushik

NEW CHANDIGARH, May 27 (Reuters) - Teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's remarkable 97 guided Rajasthan Royals to a 47-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League eliminator on Wednesday, keeping their hopes of reaching the final alive.

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Chasing 244, Hyderabad fumbled in front of an incisive Rajasthan attack and were bowled out for 196 in 19.2 overs, ending their campaign on a disappointing note at the New PCA Stadium.

Put into bat, Sooryavanshi tore into the Hyderabad attack from the outset, with the 15-year-old smashing a 16-ball half-century and surpassing Chris Gayle's long-standing record for most sixes in a season.

He has now hit 65 sixes, eclipsing Gayle's 59 in 2012.

Opening alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sooryavanshi drove Rajasthan's charge as the pair raced to 80 without loss in the powerplay, leaving the Hyderabad bowlers struggling for control.

Sooryavanshi, the season's leading run-scorer, went on to hammer 97 off 29 balls, including five fours and 12 sixes, but fell short of breaking Gayle's fastest IPL century record of 30 balls.

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Following the teen's dismissal, Dhruv Jurel (50 off 21) and captain Riyan Parag (26 off 12) tried to elevate the innings but Hyderabad's bowlers soon stemmed the run flow.

They conceded just 36 runs while taking five wickets in the final five overs, though Rajasthan still posted a formidable total.

Ishan Kishan and Travis Head attempted to set the tempo for Hyderabad, but scoreboard pressure told as they slumped to 71-4 in the powerplay, with Jofra Archer leading the charge.

Archer returned figures of 3-58, while Ravindra Jadeja, Nandre Burger and Sushant Mishra took two wickets each.

Rajasthan will play Gujarat Titans in qualifier two on Friday. (Reporting by Suramya Kaushik in New Chandigarh)