Cricket-Zimbabwes Williams bags century but South Africa lead by 216 in Bulawayo

June 29 (Reuters) - Zimbabwe’s Sean Williams struck a fluent 137 from 164 balls on day two of the first test against South Africa in Bulawayo on Sunday, but the visitors were in command with a 216-run lead and nine second-innings wickets remaining.

A South African side missing several regulars will resume on 49 for one on the third morning after Zimbabwe made 251 in reply to the tourists' first-innings score of 418 for nine declared.

Opener Tony de Zorzi is 22 not out and all-rounder Wiaan Mulder has 25 as South Africa look to build a formidable total for their hosts to chase.

Matthew Breetzke was the only wicket to fall in their second innings after he was caught by Wessly Madhevere in the gully off the bowling of Tanaka Chivanga for one.

The 38-year-old Williams held his side's first innings together with a sixth century in 21 tests, despite taking a nasty blow to the helmet from teenage South African speedster Kwena Maphaka.

Maphaka had earlier ended opener Brian Bennett's game when he too was struck on the helmet and was subsequently ruled out of the remainder of the fixture with concussion.

Bennett's place was taken by concussion replacement Prince Masvaure, who managed only seven before he became one of four wickets for Mulder (4-50).

Debutant seamer Codi Yusuf finished with figures of 3-42 and stand-in captain Keshav Maharaj took 3-70, including the wicket of Williams, who was stumped by wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne.

South Africa are fielding only four of the players who did duty in the World Test Championship victory over Australia at Lord's earlier this month.

One of their three debutants is Lhuan-dre Pretorius, who at 19 years and 93 days on Saturday became the youngest player to score 150 in men's test cricket when the left-hander struck 153 in 160 balls in South Africa's first innings.