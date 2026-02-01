‘Crybaby’: Pakistan spinner Usman Tariq trolls Cameron Green amid chucking allegations | PAK vs AUS 2nd T20

Pakistan spinner Usman Tariq’s bowling action started a new debate. It happened during Pakistan’s 2nd T20I against Australia at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green was dismissed by Tariq after scoring 35 off 20 balls. Shadab Khan caught a lollypop catch as Green’s mistimed shot looped at point.

As Green walked back to the pavilion, television cameras showed him making a hand gesture. Many on social media believe the all-rounder hinted at “chucking”. The clip quickly went viral, sparking strong reactions online.

Cricket fans are divided on the matter. Several Pakistan supporters defended Tariq. According to them, Green reacted only out of frustration after losing his wicket in a tough chase.

Cricket broadcaster Paul Dennett posted, “Usman Tariq deserves better. His action has twice been tested - and cleared. Today should be a day to celebrate contributing to a win, not getting blasted on social media. Cricket needs to handle this issue better. And people need to stop being cruel.”

Another user commented, “TYPICAL AUSSIE MINDSET...!!!! Cameron Green crying on the bowling action of Usman Tariq.”

Usman Tariq himself joined the conversation. In his Instagram Stories, he posted a meme of a crying boy and wrote, “After getting out.”

Many other users slammed Usman Tariq for having an allegedly-illegal bowling action.

“Usman Tariq is clearly a chucker. How can someone with that kind of bowling action be allowed to bowl in international cricket?? Cameron Green is so angry, he is literally saying Usman Tariq is a world-class premium chucker from Pakistan,” posted another social media user.

Another user wrote, “Never saw someone chucking like this at the International level as Usman Tariq. We wouldn't have played him in our local gully tournament with that action. Even newbies in my gully don't use to chuck like him.”

Usman Tariq: Chucking allegation Pakistan spinner Usman Tariq has a documented history of his bowling action being questioned. It is largely due to his unconventional, baseball-style release. While the action has drawn repeated attention, every formal review so far has cleared him to continue playing.

The first major instance came during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in March 2024. Tariq was reported for a suspected action.

He underwent an assessment at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore. He was cleared within five days. He resumed bowling without restrictions.

The issue resurfaced in April 2025 during PSL 10. Tariq was reported again and subjected to detailed biomechanical testing. Once more, the review panel found his action to be within legal limits. He was cleared to play.

Most recently, Australia pacer Tom Banton raised concerns in January 2026 during the ILT20. Despite the accusation, match officials allowed Tariq to play the final.

What’s illegal bowling action? According to the ICC, when a bowler ‘throws’ rather than bowling, it is considered illegal. Technically, it happens when a bowler’s “elbow extends by an amount of more than 15 degrees between their arm reaching the horizontal and the ball being released”.

In international cricket, match officials rely on their experience. They judge by what they see with the ‘naked eye’ to decide whether a bowler may have an illegal action.

If they have doubts, they file a report. The player is then assessed at an ICC-accredited testing centre using advanced technology and movement science experts.

If the action is ruled illegal, the bowler is suspended until the action is corrected. The bowler has to pass another test before being allowed to bowl in matches.

Pakistani bowlers accused of chucking Pakistan have a long history of bowlers, especially off-spinners, being reported or banned for suspected illegal actions.

Shabbir Ahmed became the first player to receive a one-year ban in December 2005 under new ICC rules.

Saeed Ajmal was reported twice and received a ban in September 2014 after tests had shown his deliveries exceeded the legal limit. His career never fully recovered after remodelling.

Mohammad Hafeez was reported multiple times and was handed a 12-month ban in July 2015 as a repeat offender.

‘World’s fastest bowler' Shoaib Akhtar was also accused of ‘chucking’. But, his suspension was overturned on medical grounds. Bilal Asif was reported in 2015 during an ODI against Zimbabwe once. But, he was later cleared after testing.

Only Pakistani bowlers accused of chucking? Not really.

Muttiah Muralitharan was repeatedly no-balled in Australia during the 1990s due to his allegedly-illegal bowling action. But, biomechanical tests consistently cleared him, linking concerns to a congenital arm condition.

Sunil Narine was reported multiple times between 2014 and 2020. He served suspensions, remodelled his action, and later shifted his focus to batting.

Johan Botha was banned from bowling certain deliveries in 2009. He was later allowed limited variations.

Marlon Samuels received a 12-month ban in 2015 as a repeat offender before being cleared again in 2017.

Australian pacer Brett Lee was investigated by the ICC in 2000. But, he was cleared after biomechanical analysis.