In IPL 2021, Ruturaj Gaikwad amassed 635 runs in 16 matches, won the Orange Cap and made a mark for himself among the elites in Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Little did he know that MS Dhoni would choose him as his successor in IPL 2024.

But, now that he is the new face of CSK leadership in IPL 2024, he definitely realises that it is a “privilege" to lead the defending champions.

"It is a privilege obviously. More than that, it is a huge responsibility. But, I am really excited because of the kind of group we have. Everyone's experienced enough so not much of a thing for me to do," Gaikwad was heard saying in a video posted by CSK on X (formerly Twitter).

"Plus I have Mahi bhai (Dhoni) in the team, Jaddu bhai (Ravindra Jadeja) as well and Ajju bhai (Rahane) as well, who has been a great captain, to guide me. So, nothing much to worry about. Looking forward to enjoy it," added the opener.

Suresh Raina on Ruturaj Gaikwad

CSK veteran Suresh Raina earlier speculated that Ruturaj would be a “good choice" as the captain.

"The biggest question is, who will be their next captain? Even if Dhoni stepped away as captain, he would be there in the dugout as a mental toughness coach or just for his presence. But who does MS Dhoni have his eyes on? I think Ruturaj Gaikwad will be a good option," he said on JioCinema before Chennai announced Dhoni’s successor.

‘We weren’t ready’

Jadeja was asked to take over Dhoni’s responsibility in IPL 2022. However, after CSK had lost six out of eight matches that he captained, the franchise brought back MSD again.

"The big thing about a couple of years ago was that we probably weren't ready for MS to move aside, and what that did was probably shake us as a leadership group or coaches into looking at the possibility of when he does go and up until that stage that was almost unthinkable," Fleming earlier told the press.

