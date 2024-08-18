CSK CEO denies rumors of requesting BCCI to bring back ‘uncapped player’ rule for MS Dhoni; ‘They told us…’

MS Dhoni's participation in the next season of IPL is a hot topic right now with Thala earlier clarifying that the tournament's retention rule could play a big part in deciding if he will continue to play. With plenty of time still left for IPL 2025 and mega auctions, reports had started surfacing that CSK had asked BCCI to bring back an old retention rule that would have allowed the franchise to retain Dhoni as an uncapped. However, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan has now cleared the air on the matter while firmly stating that BCCI will decide on the rules and regulations.

What's up with IPL's ‘uncapped’ player retention rule? Until 2021, the BCCI allowed all franchises to retain experienced Indian or international cricketers as uncapped players if they had not played an international match for 5 years or more. However, with the introduction of two new franchises in 2021, the BCCI decided to scrap this rule, but reports strongly suggest that the Indian cricket board will reinstate this rule for the IPL 2025 season.

Notably, CSK had retained MS Dhoni at a hefty price of ₹12 crore during the last IPL mega-auction, but if the uncapped player rule comes into play, the yellow team will be able to get Thala at a price of just ₹4 crore. With Dhoni no longer the batsman he once was, CSK are relying on the veteran for his cricketing acumen and a ₹8 crore reduction in their purse would open up opportunities to buy new players.

CSK CEO denies rumors about asking for bringing back uncapped player rule: Despite what the rumors suggest, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan has come out to strongly state that his franchise did not ask the BCCI to bring back the uncapped player rule but the Indian cricket board did suggest that they may be bringing the old rule all the same.