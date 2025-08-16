CSK clarify Dewald Brevis' ₹2.2 crore IPL 2025 price tag after Ravi Ashwin's under-the-table claim stirs controversy

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) refuted all claims by Ravichandran Ashwin on the signing of Dewald Brevis during the 2025 season Indian Premier League (IPL) stating the process was well within the norms and regulations of the tournament. CSK's statement came in after Ashwin recently claimed on his YouTube channel that Brevis' signing at the Chennai-based franchise was done after they agreed to pay extra.

Brevis, who previously was with Mumbai Indians, went unsold at the IPL 2025 mega auction despite his base price being at ₹75 lakhs. However, CSK signed him for ₹2.2 crore, as a replacement player for injured Gurjapneet Singh in the middle of IPL 2025.

“Chennai Super Kings categorically clarifies that all actions taken by the franchise during the signing process of Dewald Brevis as a Replacement Player during Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 were in complete compliance with the rules and regulations of IPL,” CSK said in a release.

CSK justify Dewald Brevis' IPL 2025 salary The five-time IPL champions added that Gurjapneet was bought at the auction for ₹2.2 crore and according to the rules, a franchise can't go beyond the price tag for the replacement player what would have been payable to the injured cricketer.

"Dewald Brevis was signed in full accordance with the IPL Player Regulations 2025-27, specifically clause 6.6 under ‘Replacement Players’ which states: 'A replacement Player signed pursuant to either paragraph 6.1 or 6.2 can be recruited at a League Fee which shall not be more than the League Fee that would have been payable to the injured/unavailable Player for the relevant Season.