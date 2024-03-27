CSK 'different from all others': Shivam Dube praises Chennai Super Kings, reveals what sets Yellow franchise apart
Since joining CSK in 2022, Dube's fortunes have turned around for the better. In 29 matches for CSK, he has scored 792 runs at an average of 36.00, with six half-centuries in 27 innings and a strike rate of 158.40.
Following his side's win over Gujarat Titans (GT) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Shivam Dube expressed that the Yellow franchise is different from all others and has given him freedom in his gameplay.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message