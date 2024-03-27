Since joining CSK in 2022, Dube's fortunes have turned around for the better. In 29 matches for CSK, he has scored 792 runs at an average of 36.00, with six half-centuries in 27 innings and a strike rate of 158.40.

Following his side's win over Gujarat Titans (GT) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Shivam Dube expressed that the Yellow franchise is different from all others and has given him freedom in his gameplay. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The fortress at Chepauk stood untouched as the Chennai Super Kings registered a comprehensive 63-run win over the Gujarat Titans on Monday in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

Following the match, Dube said in the post-match presentation, "This franchise is something different from all others. They are giving me freedom. They want me to do better and I also want to win some matches. I have worked that way (hitting short balls). It is helping me. I know they will bowl me some short balls and I am ready for that. They want me to do the same thing I did today (his role). They want me to score with a higher strike-rate and that is what I am doing." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the IPL 2024 so far, Dube has scored 85 runs in two innings at an average of 85.00 and a strike rate of 166.66, with the best score of 51.

Since joining CSK in 2022, Dube's fortunes have turned around for the better. In 29 matches for CSK, he has scored 792 runs at an average of 36.00, with six half-centuries in 27 innings and a strike rate of 158.40.

His last season with the Yellow franchise was his best IPL season ever, playing a crucial role in the team's record-equalling fifth-title win. In 16 matches and 14 innings, at an average of 38.00, Dube managed 418 runs at a strike rate of 158.33, with three half-centuries. His best score was 52. He was the 13th-highest run-getter that season. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shivam's numbers with CSK contrast heavily with his average to just decent numbers for Royal Challengers Bangalore (2019-21) and Rajasthan Royals (2021). In 15 matches for RCB, he scored just 169 runs at an average of 16.90 and a strike rate of 122.46, with the best score of 27*. He also took four wickets.

In nine matches for RR, Dube made 230 runs at an average of 28.75 and a strike rate of 119.17, with 64* as his solitary fifty.

His performances for CSK earned him an Indian team call-up for the first time after 2020 and in eight matches and five innings for Team India, he went on to score 171 runs at an average of 171.00, with two fifties and also take three wickets. With the ICC T20 World Cup around the corner, Dube is surely putting selectors on notice with his performances, for a spot as an extra all-rounder to pace-bowling all-rounder Hardik Pandya. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Coming into the match, GT put CSK to bat first. Fiery knocks from Rachin Ravindra (46 in 20 balls, with six fours and three sixes), skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (46 in 36 balls, with five fours and a six) and Dube (51 in 23 balls, with two fours and five sixes) took CSK to 206/6 in 20 overs.

Rashid Khan (2/49) and Spencer Johnson (1/35) were among the picks of the bowlers for GT.

In the run-chase, GT kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Sai Sudarshan (37 in 31 balls, with three fours), Wriddhiman Saha (21 in 17 balls, with four boundaries) and David Miller (21 in 16 balls, with three fours) tried to put up a fight, but it was just not enough. GT were restricted to 143/8 and lost by 63 runs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tushar Deshpande (2/21), Deepak Chahar (2/28) and Mustafizur Rahman (2/30) were the top bowlers for CSK.

Dube took home the 'Player of the Match' award.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.