CSK head coach Stephen Fleming breaks silence on MS Dhoni’s retirement speculation: ‘I have no idea…’

Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming dismissed all speculation surrounding MS Dhoni's retirement, saying the 43-year old hero is still going strong. Fleming's comments came after CSK's third consecutive loss of the season. CSK lost to DC by 25 runs, which ended DC's 15-year wait for a win against CSK in Chennai.

Rumour mills were rife that Dhoni might possibly announce his retirement at the end of the match between CSK and DC in Chennai. The speculation gathered more steam when Dhoni's parents were spotted at the M.A Chidambaram Stadium.

Head coach quashes rumours During the post-match press conference, CSK coach Fleming was asked about Dhoni's possible retirement. He replied, “No, that's not my role to put an end to it. I have no idea. I'm just enjoying working with him. He's still going strong. I don't even ask these days. You are the ones who ask.”

MS Dhoni's waning powers MS Dhoni came out to bat in the 11th over against DC, his earliest entry point since the 2023 season. Dhoni's sedate 30* off 26 balls comprised just 2 boundaries. His 16 off 11 against RR and 30* off 16 against RCB also came in losing causes. In fact, just 69 of his 341 runs have come in wins in IPL since 2023. MS Dhoni's decision to come in to bat at the fall of the 7th wicket against RCB raised quite a few eyebrows.

MS Dhoni, the wicket-keeper MS Dhoni's contribution as a wicket-keeper is still invaluable to the side. CSK don't have enough wicket-keeping options, if Dhoni decides to call it quits in the middle of the season. Devon Conway is the only option from the current playing XI. Dhoni has effected three Stumpings this season, with two of them clocking 0.12 seconds, an extremely quick time for any keeper, let alone a 43-year old man.

Stephen Fleming's comments come as a welcome tonic for the CSK faithful. Can MS Dhoni guide them out of the choppy waters?