CSK in IPL 2026: Chennai all set with young guns; check Super Kings’ predicted playing XI; how will they use MS Dhoni?

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will be captained by Ruturaj Gaikwad and coached by Stephen Fleming for IPL 2026. After finishing last in IPL 2025, their worst-ever season, the five-time champions have gone through a major rebuilding phase heading into the new season.

The biggest change in the squad came through a blockbuster trade. CSK sent former captain Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran to the Rajasthan Royals in exchange for Sanju Samson. After the T20 World Cup 2026, everyone now knows how valuable this is for Chennai.

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Ravichandran Ashwin also announced his retirement from the IPL in August 2025. The departures of Jadeja and Ashwin mark the end of an era for CSK's spin department.

On a positive note, Gaikwad, who missed the second half of IPL 2025 due to an elbow injury, returns fully fit as captain. CSK retained 16 players, including Gaikwad and former captain MS Dhoni.

The franchise also invested heavily in young talent at the December 2025 auction. It picked up uncapped players Prashant Veer and Kartik Sharma for ₹14.20 crore each.

IPL 2026: Full CSK Squad Batters: Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Sanju Samson (WK), Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Kartik Sharma (WK), Sarfaraz Khan, Urvil Patel (WK), Matthew Short

All-Rounders: Prashant Veer, Aman Hakim Khan, Akeal Hosein, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Chahar

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Bowlers: Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Nathan Ellis, Matt Henry, Jamie Overton, Anshul Kamboj, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh, Zak Foulkes, Ramakrishna Ghosh

Also in squad: MS Dhoni (WK)

Coaching: Stephen Fleming (Head Coach), Michael Hussey (Batting Coach), Eric Simons (Bowling Coach), Rajiv Kumar (Fielding Coach)

CSK: Predicted Playing XI Sanju Samson is expected to open the innings alongside young sensation Ayush Mhatre, giving CSK an explosive start at the top.

Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad comes in at number three to anchor the innings. While he can provide stability in the middle overs, fans are well aware that he can be explosive as well.

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Kartik Sharma, the 19-year-old wicketkeeper-batter bought for ₹14.20 crore, is likely to bat at number four as CSK's long-term successor to MS Dhoni's finishing role.

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Dewald Brevis brings a 360-degree hitting ability at number five. World Cup hero Shivam Dube follows at six as CSK's designated spin-hitter.

Prashant Veer, the 20-year-old left-arm spinning all-rounder, is seen as the direct replacement for Ravindra Jadeja. He is expected to bat at number seven.

MS Dhoni returns for what could be his final IPL season, likely batting at number eight to provide death-over cameos. He may also be used as an Impact Player substitute depending on the match situation.

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The spin department will be led by Noor Ahmad, who took 4/18 on his CSK debut last season. The Afghan bowler remains their premier left-arm wrist-spinner.

Khaleel Ahmed leads the pace attack. Nathan Ellis is the death-bowling specialist.

Ellis' injury is a concern, though, which may force CSK to rethink their death-bowling strategy. Matt Henry or Rahul Chahar could be used as an Impact Player depending on pitch conditions at Chepauk.

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But, the biggest question everyone has: how will CSK use MS Dhoni?