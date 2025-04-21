CSK IPL 2025: Suresh Raina gives grim assessment of Chennai’s season - ‘Have never seen them struggle like this’

Chennai Super Kings will most likely not make it to this year’s playoff and the Indian Premier League’s season has only reached the halfway point. Sitting rock bottom in the standings with just 4 points from 8 games, the 5-time champions have endured a disastrous campaign in IPL 2025.

During their crushing 9-wicket defeat at the Wankhede stadium, at the hands of fellow 5-time champions Mumbai Indians, former CSK batsman Suresh Raina said he had never seen his former team struggle in the manner they have this season.

CSK’s IPL auction blunders During his commentary duties for Star Sports, Raina, who spent 12 trophy-laden years at CSK, criticised their auction strategy, saying: “I think, from the coach and the management, the auction has not gone well this year.

“There were so many youngsters, talented players in the auction, like Priyansh (Arya) who scored a 100 the other day. Even among the more senior players, you left Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul.

“When you see the other teams play, they are attacking so much. (In front of them,) I have never seen a CSK team struggle like this,” Raina said.

Lack of X factor? Another former CSK player, off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, lamented the lack of game-changing players, especially the young stars.

“Among the youngsters, I have not seen anyone play for CSK who can play a game-changing innings. Those that hunt the talent pool for this team need to also be asked questions of whether they passed on the right information to the (management) based on which the selection (at the auction) took place,” Harbhajan Singh opined. Watch here:

CSK at IPL 2025 The season looks bleak for the men in yellow as they sit 10th in the IPL table. After winning their opening fixture, which was coincidentally against MI at home, CSK slumped to 5 consecutive losses to occupy the bottom spot.

After losing regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad to an elbow fracture injury, Mahendra Singh Dhoni took over and led them to a win against the Lucknow Super Giants, sparking hopes of a revival.

However, it seems normal services resumed at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night after CSK crashed to a demoralising 9-wicket loss to MI.

The loss put a further dent to their net run rate, and at -1.392 the team’s NRR is the league’s worst, further cementing their bottom spot in the standings.