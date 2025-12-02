Moeen Ali follows Faf du Plessis in ditching IPL to sign up for ‘top-level T20 cricket’ PSL 2026

Former England all-rounder Moeen Ali has confirmed he will feature in the 2026 edition of the Pakistan Super League, signalling a fresh chapter in his T20 career shortly after being released by his Indian Premier League franchise ahead of the upcoming auction. The 38-year-old becomes the second major international player in a week to opt out of the IPL in favour of Pakistan’s premier T20 competition.

Why is Moeen Ali heading to the PSL? Announcing his decision on Instagram, Moeen Ali expressed enthusiasm about joining the league at what he called a defining moment in its evolution.

“I’m really excited to be joining HBL PSL in its New Era. The league has earned a reputation for top-level T20 cricket, with high-quality competition and world-class talent across every team. Playing in Pakistan is always incredible; quality of cricket is outstanding and the passion and intensity from the crowd push you to bring your best,” he wrote.

He added: “I’m looking forward to being part of it all and creating some great memories along the way. Ready for another special experience Insha’Allah!”

His confirmation closely follows that of South African veteran Faf du Plessis, who last week announced he would skip IPL 2026 to participate in the PSL instead.

Departure from the IPL after eight seasons Moeen Ali was released by Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of the mini-auction scheduled for 16 December in Abu Dhabi. The all-rounder has been a regular presence in the IPL since 2018, representing Royal Challengers Bangalore, Chennai Super Kings and KKR across 73 matches, scoring 1,167 runs and taking 41 wickets.

His exit marks a notable shift, particularly as he featured for KKR in the 2025 season. The move also mirrors the decision taken by du Plessis, who ended a 14-year association with the league.

What did Faf du Plessis say about leaving the IPL? On 29 November, Faf du Plessis formally withdrew from the IPL 2026 auction, confirming he would instead take part in the upcoming PSL season. In an emotional statement, the 40-year-old reflected on his long tenure in the world’s most lucrative T20 league.

“After 14 seasons in the IPL, I’ve decided not to put my name into the auction this year,” he wrote. “This league has been a massive part of my journey. I’ve been lucky to play with world-class teammates, for amazing franchises, and in front of fans whose passion is like nothing else.”

His decision, made just weeks before the auction, is regarded as one of the most significant player developments ahead of IPL 2026.