CSK rebuilds ahead of IPL 2026. A tactical masterstroke in the making?

Chennai Super Kings were knocked out of the playoffs race early in IPL 2025. They were eliminated after their 10th league game and for the first time CSK are not featuring in the playoffs for two consecutive years.

However, the five-time champions seem to be ahead of everyone in their preparations for IPL 2026.

Chennai Super Kings' new signings CSK drafted three players as replacements for their injured squad members. Two of them, Ayush Mhatre and Dewald Brevis, have already made a mark in their limited appearances. Brevis has even become a crowd favourite, thanks to his entry alone.

Ayush Mhatre, on the other hand, has become the youngest debutant and half-centurion for CSK in the Indian Premier League. Gujarat's Urvil Patel, the latest replacement signing, holds the record for the second-fastest century in T20s. He may make his IPL debut against Kolkata Knight Riders tonight (May 7) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Injuries and replacements

Replacement player Injured Player Price Ayush Mhatre Ruturaj Gaikwad 30 L Dewald Brevis Gurjapneet Singh 2.2 cr Urvil Patel Vansh Bedi 30 L

CSK can retain all six players (3 injured and three replacements) ahead of the IPL 2026 auction if they wish to. This has also happened in the past.

Past precedent CSK's Kedar Jadhav was ruled out of IPL 2018 after the first game against Mumbai Indians. England's David Willey joined the team as Jadhav's replacement. However, the management decided to retain both Jadhav and Willey ahead of the IPL 2019 auction.

CSK's likely options ahead of IPL 2026 auction Rahul Tripathi and Vijay Shankar lost their spots to Ayush Mhatre and Dewald Brevis. Deepak Hooda is in the playing XI because of a lack of options. All three are likely to get released ahead of the IPL 2026 mini auction.

Player Price Rahul Tripathi 3.40 cr Deepak Hooda 1.70 cr Vijay Shankar 1.20 cr Total 6.30 cr

By releasing the players listed above, CSK will return 6.30 crore to its auction purse. If CSK retains Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brevis, and Urvil Patel, it will spend 2.80 crore on their purse.

Ravichandran Ashwin (9.75 cr), Devon Conway (6.25 cr), and Rachin Ravindra (4 cr) are the three players who have lost their places in the playing XI in the middle of IPL 2025. CSK may not release all three of them. In fact, the likelihood of all three of them getting retained is higher. But if they decide to start afresh, they can recoup another 20 crore.