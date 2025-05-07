Subscribe

CSK rebuilds ahead of IPL 2026. A tactical masterstroke in the making?

CSK signed three players in the middle of the Indian Premier League 2025. Two of them, Ayush Mhatre and Dewald Brevis, have already become starting members.

Ekambaram Raveendran
Published7 May 2025, 04:59 PM IST
Ayush Mhatre is the youngest player to represent Chennai Super Kings. He is also the third youngest player to score a fifty in Indian Premier League.

Chennai Super Kings were knocked out of the playoffs race early in IPL 2025. They were eliminated after their 10th league game and for the first time CSK are not featuring in the playoffs for two consecutive years.

However, the five-time champions seem to be ahead of everyone in their preparations for IPL 2026.

Chennai Super Kings' new signings

CSK drafted three players as replacements for their injured squad members. Two of them, Ayush Mhatre and Dewald Brevis, have already made a mark in their limited appearances. Brevis has even become a crowd favourite, thanks to his entry alone.

Ayush Mhatre, on the other hand, has become the youngest debutant and half-centurion for CSK in the Indian Premier League. Gujarat's Urvil Patel, the latest replacement signing, holds the record for the second-fastest century in T20s. He may make his IPL debut against Kolkata Knight Riders tonight (May 7) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Injuries and replacements

Replacement playerInjured PlayerPrice
Ayush MhatreRuturaj Gaikwad30 L
Dewald BrevisGurjapneet Singh2.2 cr
Urvil PatelVansh Bedi30 L

CSK can retain all six players (3 injured and three replacements) ahead of the IPL 2026 auction if they wish to. This has also happened in the past.

Past precedent

CSK's Kedar Jadhav was ruled out of IPL 2018 after the first game against Mumbai Indians. England's David Willey joined the team as Jadhav's replacement. However, the management decided to retain both Jadhav and Willey ahead of the IPL 2019 auction.

CSK's likely options ahead of IPL 2026 auction

Rahul Tripathi and Vijay Shankar lost their spots to Ayush Mhatre and Dewald Brevis. Deepak Hooda is in the playing XI because of a lack of options. All three are likely to get released ahead of the IPL 2026 mini auction.

PlayerPrice
Rahul Tripathi3.40 cr
Deepak Hooda1.70 cr
Vijay Shankar1.20 cr
Total6.30 cr

By releasing the players listed above, CSK will return 6.30 crore to its auction purse. If CSK retains Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brevis, and Urvil Patel, it will spend 2.80 crore on their purse.

Ravichandran Ashwin (9.75 cr), Devon Conway (6.25 cr), and Rachin Ravindra (4 cr) are the three players who have lost their places in the playing XI in the middle of IPL 2025. CSK may not release all three of them. In fact, the likelihood of all three of them getting retained is higher. But if they decide to start afresh, they can recoup another 20 crore.

MS Dhoni and the management are using the remaining games as a testing ground to try their combinations. Getting enough game time for the newcomers might be the only positive from Chennai Super Kings' disappointing 2025 season. 

