Chennai Super Kings locked in 19 players for IPL 2027 under captain Ruturaj Gaikwad after the retention deadline closed at 6 pm IST on Tuesday, November 17. The headline change is MS Dhoni’s exit as a player. The franchise confirmed he has retired from the IPL and will serve as team mentor for the new season. CSK posted the squad on social media under the line “Mission Summer 2027”, with the mini-auction set for December 16 in Goa.
Ruturaj Gaikwad (captain), Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brevis, Jamie Overton, Kartik Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Urvil Patel, Sarfaraz Khan, Anshul Kamboj, Akeal Hosein, Gurjapneet Singh, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Mukesh Choudhary, Rahul Chahar, Shreyas Gopal, Liam Livingstone (traded in), Jack Edwards (traded in)
On the release side, the costliest name was Prashant Veer at ₹14.2 crore. Other releases included MS Dhoni ( ₹4 crore), Matt Henry, Matthew Short, Zak Foulkes, Macneil Noronha, Aman Khan, Kuldip Yadav, Akash Madhwal, Dian Forrester and Spencer Johnson.
These moves freed ₹24.5 crore. Veer, the Uttar Pradesh all-rounder CSK bought for a record fee last year, managed only 90 runs in five innings and bowled two wicketless overs before a back spasm cut short his season. He has since scored 320 runs in the UP T20 League at a strike rate near 160.
(More to follow)
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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