Chennai Super Kings locked in 19 players for IPL 2027 under captain Ruturaj Gaikwad after the retention deadline closed at 6 pm IST on Tuesday, November 17. The headline change is MS Dhoni’s exit as a player. The franchise confirmed he has retired from the IPL and will serve as team mentor for the new season. CSK posted the squad on social media under the line “Mission Summer 2027”, with the mini-auction set for December 16 in Goa.
Ruturaj Gaikwad (captain), Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brevis, Jamie Overton, Kartik Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Urvil Patel, Sarfaraz Khan, Anshul Kamboj, Akeal Hosein, Gurjapneet Singh, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Mukesh Choudhary, Rahul Chahar, Shreyas Gopal, Liam Livingstone (traded in), Jack Edwards (traded in)
On the release side, the costliest name was Prashant Veer at ₹14.2 crore. Other releases included MS Dhoni ( ₹4 crore), Matt Henry, Matthew Short, Zak Foulkes, Macneil Noronha, Aman Khan, Kuldip Yadav, Akash Madhwal, Dian Forrester and Spencer Johnson.
These moves freed ₹24.5 crore. Veer, the Uttar Pradesh all-rounder CSK bought for a record fee last year, managed only 90 runs in five innings and bowled two wicketless overs before a back spasm cut short his season. He has since scored 320 runs in the UP T20 League at a strike rate near 160.
(More to follow)