CSK told to fill Ravindra Jadeja void with former RCB all-rounder in IPL 2026 auction; ‘Everyone is underestimating him’

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will have a task at hand as the five-time champions will be aiming to fill up the void created by Ravindra Jadeja during the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction, which is just four days away. Jadeja, who had been a pillar for CSK, for over a decade, was a part of a trade deal with Rajasthan Royals that saw Sanju Samson change jerseys.

CSK already have their top four locked with Ayush Mhatre opening the batting with Sanju Samson. Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and young Urvil Patel will come at No.3 and 4 respectively. With Shivam Dube at five, the Gaikwad-led side need an all-rounder at no.6.

Former India cricketer Krishnamachari Srikkanth floated an advice for CSK, urging the management to go for former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) cricketer Michael Bracewell as a replacement for Jadeja, who can also play the role of a finisher.

“CSK already have a gun lineup till 4 with Gaikwad, Samson, Aayush Mhatre, and Urvil Patel," Srikkanth said in a video on his YouTube channel. "If I were in the CSK management, I would go for a guy like Michael Bracewell. Everyone is underestimating him.

"He has scored a brilliant century against India in Hyderabad. He can bowl good off-spin and is a left-hander who can tonk the ball. He is a good finisher. The truth is, if Bracewell is encouraged, he’ll do well. It is where someone like Dhoni can groom him into a fantastic all-rounder,” he said.

‘Don’t go for Ravi Bishnoi, David Miller' Further, Srikkanth advised CSK management to avoid going for the likes of Ravi Bishnoi and David Miller, both of whom were released by Lucknow Super Giants last month. “I’ll definitely not buy Ravi Bishnoi. With him, there is no scope. They already have Shreyas Gopal. He’s a good bowler.

"Also, it’s been ages since David Miller scored. And playing on the Chennai surface half the matches, it’ll not suit him. Instead of Miller, I’d rather pick Bracewell, who’ll also give a few overs with the ball,” remarked Srikkanth.

With Ravichandran Ashwin already retired, CSK are without a frontline Indian spinner, who can bat too. In the IPL 2026 auction, CSK enter with the second-highest purse of ₹43.40 crore with nine slots to fill. Out of those nine slots, four have be overseas.