CSK v DC: KL Rahul returns as Delhi Capitals opener in IPL against Chennai Super Kings; know the reason

In the absence of Faf du Plessis, KL Rahul opened the batting for Delhi Capitals against Chennai Super Kings at the M Chidambaram Stadium in IPL 2025.

Ekambaram Raveendran
Published5 Apr 2025, 03:58 PM IST
Delhi Capitals’ KL Rahul plays a shot during their IPL 2025 match against Chennai Super Kings.(AP)

KL Rahul, the most successful opening batter in Indian Premier League since 2018, returned to his favorite position as an opener against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2025 on Saturday. Playing for his new franchise, Delhi Capitals, KL Rahul batted at no.4 in last Sunday's match against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Why KL Rahul is opening for Delhi Capitals?

KL Rahul was supposed to bat in the middle-order and the move to open against CSK is a forced one. Faf du Plessis, the first-choice opener has been ruled out of today's match due to fitness issues. Faf du Plessis' absence will be a big miss, given his stellar record at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Faf du Plessis has scored 588 runs in 20 innings in Chennai.

KL Rahul's record as an opener

KL Rahul is one of five openers to have scored more than 4000 runs in IPL. Rahul batted 100 times as an opener before the clash against CSK.

KL Rahul as an opener in IPL: Innings - 100, Runs - 4183, Fifties - 35, Centuries - 4, Average - 48.6

Toss update and changes

Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel won the toss and opted to bat first in the afternoon game in Chennai. Sameer Rizvi replaces Faf du Plessis in the DC playing XI. CSK has done two changes to their playing XI. New Zealand opener Devon Conway replaces Rahul Tripathi, whereas Jamie Overton made way for Mukesh Choudhary.

CSK vs DC IPL 2025 Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, R Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Choudhary, Matheesha Pathirana

Shivam Dube is expected to come in as the impact substitute

Delhi Capitals: Jake Fraser-McGurk, KL Rahul, Abishek Porel, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (C), Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Kuldeep Yadav, Mitchell Starc, Mohit Sharma

Impact sub options: Mukesh Kumar, Darshan Nalkande, Karun Nair, Tripurana Vijay, Donovan Ferreira

First Published:5 Apr 2025, 03:58 PM IST
