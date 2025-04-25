CSK v SRH head to head IPL: Has Hyderabad ever won in Chennai’s Chepauk? Who is the top run getter in this rivalry?

The Chennai Super Kings will welcome fellow basement boys Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in the Indian Premier League on Friday.
The match will be a battle between the two worst sides in the competition as both teams look to arrest their losing streak.
Ahead of Tuesday’s blockbuster game of CSK vs SRH in the IPL, let us take a look at some key stats:
Total Matches Played: 21, CSK: 15 wins, SRH: 6 wins
Last result: CSK won by 78 runs (April 28, 2024)
Total Matches played: 5
CSK: 5 wins
SRH: 0 wins
Total Matches played: 75
Won: 51
Lost: 24 (Including a Super Over Loss - vs Kings XI Punjab, now Punjab Kings, on March 21, 2010)
Highest score: 246/5 vs Rajasthan Royals (April 3, 2010) - CSK won by 23 runs
Lowest score: 103/9 vs Kolkata Knight Riders (April 11, 2025) - KKR won by 8 wickets
Kane Williamson (SRH) - Matches: 12, Runs: 417, Average: 41.70, Strike Rake: 132.80, Highest Score: 84
David Warner (SRH) - Matches: 9, Runs: 405, Average: 45.00, Strike Rake: 142.60, Highest Score: 90
Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK) - Matches: 7, Runs: 394, Average: 56.28, Strike Rake: 153.30, Highest Score: 99
Dwayne Bravo (CSK) - Innings: 13, Wickets: 18, Economy: 8.05, Average: 21.77, Best Figures: 3/25
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH) - Innings: 17, Wickets: 11, Economy: 6.94, Average: 18.66, Best Figures: 3/20
Deepak Chahar (CSK) - Innings: 12, Wickets: 10, Economy: 31.40, Average: 31.40, Best Figures: 3/15
Stay updated on all the action from the IPL 2025. Check the IPL 2025 Schedule, track the latest IPL 2025 Points Table, and follow the top performers with the Orange Cap and Purple Cap.
