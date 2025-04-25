CSK v SRH head to head IPL: Has Hyderabad ever won in Chennai’s Chepauk? Who is the top run getter in this rivalry?

The Chennai Super Kings will welcome fellow basement boys Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in the Indian Premier League on Friday.

The match will be a battle between the two worst sides in the competition as both teams look to arrest their losing streak.

Ahead of Tuesday’s blockbuster game of CSK vs SRH in the IPL, let us take a look at some key stats:

CSK vs SRH: Overall Head to Head in IPL Total Matches Played: 21, CSK: 15 wins, SRH: 6 wins

Last result: CSK won by 78 runs (April 28, 2024)

CSK vs SRH at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in the IPL Total Matches played: 5

CSK: 5 wins

SRH: 0 wins

CSK’s record at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in the IPL Total Matches played: 75

Won: 51

Lost: 24 (Including a Super Over Loss - vs Kings XI Punjab, now Punjab Kings, on March 21, 2010)

Highest score: 246/5 vs Rajasthan Royals (April 3, 2010) - CSK won by 23 runs

Lowest score: 103/9 vs Kolkata Knight Riders (April 11, 2025) - KKR won by 8 wickets

CSK vs SRH: Most Runs Kane Williamson (SRH) - Matches: 12, Runs: 417, Average: 41.70, Strike Rake: 132.80, Highest Score: 84

David Warner (SRH) - Matches: 9, Runs: 405, Average: 45.00, Strike Rake: 142.60, Highest Score: 90

Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK) - Matches: 7, Runs: 394, Average: 56.28, Strike Rake: 153.30, Highest Score: 99

CSK vs SRH: Most wickets Dwayne Bravo (CSK) - Innings: 13, Wickets: 18, Economy: 8.05, Average: 21.77, Best Figures: 3/25

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH) - Innings: 17, Wickets: 11, Economy: 6.94, Average: 18.66, Best Figures: 3/20