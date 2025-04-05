CSK vs DC IPL 2025: 5 key players to watch today as Chennai Super Kings host Delhi Capitals

The Chennai Super Kings’ season has nosedived after starting the Indian Premier League 2025 strongly with a win at home to Mumbai Indians. The 5-time champions will host the Delhi Capitals today on the back of consecutive losses as they have only 2 points from 3 games so far. Their opponents today come into the game brimming with confidence as they are near the top of the table with 2 wins from their 2 matches so far.

We take a look at the five key players who will make an impact in the blockbuster clash in Chennai.

Rachin Ravindra (CSK) CSK could potentially be without their skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad as the right hand batter is suffering from an injury. While the home team has a more than able backup captain in the form of a certain MS Dhoni, CSK will bemoan the loss of their best Indian batter should he not recover in time for the game.

This makes opener Rachin Ravindra even more crucial to CSK’s chances as the New Zealand opener is the team’s best batsman up top. Despite scoring a duck in the previous game against Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati, he had made a strong start to the season with an unbeaten 65 (45) against MI in the opening fixture and 41 (31) in the defeat against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the second game; both innings being at home.

His duel against DC’s premier fast bowler, Australia’s Mitchell Starc, will have a bearing on how well the home side bats. Ravindra has faced Starc twice in the IPL and the southpaw has a good record against the left arm quick. In the 12 balls the duo has faced each other, Ravindra has scored 24 runs with 3 boundaries and 1 six to his name. A similar start from him will do the faltering CSK a world of good.

Ravindra Jadeja (CSK) CSK will fall back on their experienced players to deliver the goods and right the season and Ravindra Jadeja will be one of those players who will have to stand up against DC. The veteran all-rounder brings a three-dimensional skillset to the table as CSK will look to him for his bowling, fielding, and lower order batting. Jadeja will be especially important as the home side is struggling on all fronts.

Axar Patel (DC) DC’s skipper has begun his reign as captain of DC in commanding style, as he has expertly shepherded his troops to two wins from two matches in the IPL. His economical bowling and a quick batting cameo while chasing helped DC win a tight game against the Lucknow Super Giants in the first game. Although he didn’t contribute much with the ball and ball in the second game, against the Sunrisers Hyderabad, he took an excellent catch to dismiss Nitish Kumar Reddy during the team’s 7-wicket victory.

Considering the Chennai pitch will have good purchase for the spinners, his slow left arm will come in handy.

Noor Ahmad (CSK) The left arm wrist spinner from Afghanistan is CSK’s biggest threat on this surface. Noor Ahmad is leading the wickets chart with 9 scalps to his name, making him the current Purple Cap holder. His biggest strength is his fast-paced googly which batsmen in the IPL are struggling to read. With an economy rate of 6.83 so far, Ahmad will be CSK’s top trump card against DC.