CSK vs DC, IPL 2025: MS Dhoni likely to lead Chennai Super Kings on Saturday, here’s why

CSK vs DC, IPL 2025: Trailing in the Indian Premier League 2025 points table since the beginning of the season, five-time trophy winners – Chennai Super Kings – may witness their legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni donning the skipper's cap on Saturday at Chepauk.

According to a report by ESPNCricInfo, MS Dhoni may lead CSK at MA Chidambaram Stadium against Delhi Capitals, in case CSK's skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad doesn't recover in time from elbow injury.

Earlier on Sunday, Ruturaj suffered a blow on his unprotected elbow against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Guwahati, following he stepped out to Tushar Deshpande and missing the ball in the second over in CSK's unsuccessful chase of 183.

What did CSK batting coach say? Speaking at a press conference on the eve of the match against DC, CSK's batting coach Michael Hussey, as quoted by ESPNCricInfo, “Yeah, we're hoping he [Gaikwad] is going to try and have a bat today for training. And, yeah, it [elbow] is still a little bit sore, but it's improving every day. So, we're very hopeful that he'll be fine for tomorrow.”

"I don't think we've actually thought about that (captaincy) too much. Well, I haven't thought about it too much. I'm sure Stephen Fleming (CSK head coach) and Rutu have thought about that. But we've got some young guy coming through. He's behind the stumps. Maybe he can do a good job. I'm not sure. He's got a bit of experience in the role, so maybe he could do it. But I'm not exactly sure, to be honest."

Gaikwad received some treatment on the field after being struck on the forearm last weekend, and continued to bat. He scored his second half-century in three matches. He had a light workout for about ten minutes on Friday and took throwdowns outside the nets, but it is still not clear if Gaikwad has recovered from his injury.

When did Dhoni last captained CSK? Looking at the stats, Dhoni last led the team in the IPL final in 2023. In that match, CSK won that game, adding a fifth IPL title to their collection. In 2024, Gaikwad was appointed as captain and CSK finished fifth in 2024.

CSK top order: Not only the skipper, the CSK may have to look for a new opener in case Gaikwad is not available. Devon Conway may be the frontrunner to come in for Gaikwad and open with Rachin Ravindra.

CSK in 2025: In 2025, CSK is currently at the eighth position after playing three matches and losing two of them. Their net run rate is -0.771, and they have only two points.

