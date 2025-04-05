CSK vs DC IPL 2025: What is MS Dhoni’s record against Delhi Capitals? Has Delhi Capitals won in Chennai? Full details

IPL 2025: Chennai Super Kings may have the upper hand in their rivalry with Delhi Capitals but the latter confidence, thanks to its unbeaten record this season, coming into this game is in sharp contrast to the home side's fortunes. 

Amrit Ramakrishnan
Updated5 Apr 2025, 12:54 PM IST
Chennai Super Kings will look to their old guard, MS Dhoni (right) and R Jadeja, to bounce back from consecutive defeats and revitalise their Indian Premier League season. (Photo by PTI)
Chennai Super Kings will look to their old guard, MS Dhoni (right) and R Jadeja, to bounce back from consecutive defeats and revitalise their Indian Premier League season. (Photo by PTI)(PTI)

A faltering Chennai Super Kings will meet a confident Delhi Capitals at the M Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday. Both teams come into this fixture with contrasting fortunes with the home side reeling from back-to-back defeats while DC will be more upbeat having won both their fixtures.

The two teams have played each other 30 times since the inception of the Indian Premier League in 2008 and the home side have a clear advantage.

Also Read | CSK vs DC, IPL 2025: Dhoni likely to lead Chennai on Saturday, here’s why

Let us take a look at the key stats ahead of Saturday’s blockbuster encounter.

CSK vs DC: Overall Head to Head in IPL

Total Matches Played: 30 - CSK: 19 wins, DC: 11 wins

The last time the two teams played was in Visakhapatnam on March 31, 2024. DC came out on top with a 20-run victory.

Also Read | IPL 2025: CSK v DC, PBKS v RR, SRH v GT - 5 things to look out for this weekend

CSK’s record in Chennai

Total matches played: 73, Won: 51, Lost: 21, Tied: 1

Highest score: 246/5 vs Rajasthan Royals (April 3, 2010) - CSK won by 23 runs

Lowest score: 109 all out vs Mumbai Indians (April 26, 2019) - MI won by 46 runs

DC’s record in Chennai

Total matches played: 9, Won: 2, Lost: 7,

Highest score: 172/2 (May 2, 2008) - DC won by 8 wickets

Lowest score: 99/10 (May 1, 2019) - CSK won by 80 runs

CSK vs DC: Most Runs

MS Dhoni (CSK) - Matches: 28, Runs: 666, Average: 37.00, Strike Rake: 143.53, Highest Score: 63*

Suresh Raina (CSK) - Matches: 22, Runs: 552, Average: 29.05, Strike Rake: 132.05, Highest Score: 59

Shikhar Dhawan (DC) - Matches: 10, Runs: 433, Average: 54.12, Strike Rake: 136.16, Highest Score: 101*

CSK vs DC: Most wickets

R Ashwin (CSK/DC) - Innings: 16, Wickets: 19, Economy: 6.49, Average: 19.89, Best Figures: 3/23

DJ Bravo (CSK) - Innings: 17, Wickets: 18, Economy: 8.06, Average: 22.42, Best Figures: 3/33

Ravindra Jadeja (CSK) - Innings: 19, Wickets: 18, Economy: 7.70, Average: 26.16, Best Figures: 3/9

Stay updated on all the action from the IPL 2025. Check the IPL 2025 Schedule, track the latest IPL 2025 Points Table, and follow the top performers with the Orange Cap and Purple Cap.

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

Business NewsSportsCricket NewsCSK vs DC IPL 2025: What is MS Dhoni’s record against Delhi Capitals? Has Delhi Capitals won in Chennai? Full details
MoreLess
First Published:5 Apr 2025, 12:52 PM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in Sports

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.