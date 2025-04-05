CSK vs DC IPL 2025: What is MS Dhoni’s record against Delhi Capitals? Has Delhi Capitals won in Chennai? Full details

A faltering Chennai Super Kings will meet a confident Delhi Capitals at the M Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday. Both teams come into this fixture with contrasting fortunes with the home side reeling from back-to-back defeats while DC will be more upbeat having won both their fixtures.
The two teams have played each other 30 times since the inception of the Indian Premier League in 2008 and the home side have a clear advantage.
Let us take a look at the key stats ahead of Saturday’s blockbuster encounter.
Total Matches Played: 30 - CSK: 19 wins, DC: 11 wins
The last time the two teams played was in Visakhapatnam on March 31, 2024. DC came out on top with a 20-run victory.
Total matches played: 73, Won: 51, Lost: 21, Tied: 1
Highest score: 246/5 vs Rajasthan Royals (April 3, 2010) - CSK won by 23 runs
Lowest score: 109 all out vs Mumbai Indians (April 26, 2019) - MI won by 46 runs
Total matches played: 9, Won: 2, Lost: 7,
Highest score: 172/2 (May 2, 2008) - DC won by 8 wickets
Lowest score: 99/10 (May 1, 2019) - CSK won by 80 runs
MS Dhoni (CSK) - Matches: 28, Runs: 666, Average: 37.00, Strike Rake: 143.53, Highest Score: 63*
Suresh Raina (CSK) - Matches: 22, Runs: 552, Average: 29.05, Strike Rake: 132.05, Highest Score: 59
Shikhar Dhawan (DC) - Matches: 10, Runs: 433, Average: 54.12, Strike Rake: 136.16, Highest Score: 101*
R Ashwin (CSK/DC) - Innings: 16, Wickets: 19, Economy: 6.49, Average: 19.89, Best Figures: 3/23
DJ Bravo (CSK) - Innings: 17, Wickets: 18, Economy: 8.06, Average: 22.42, Best Figures: 3/33
Ravindra Jadeja (CSK) - Innings: 19, Wickets: 18, Economy: 7.70, Average: 26.16, Best Figures: 3/9
Stay updated on all the action from the IPL 2025. Check the IPL 2025 Schedule, track the latest IPL 2025 Points Table, and follow the top performers with the Orange Cap and Purple Cap.
Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates