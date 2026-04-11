CSK vs DC, IPL 2026 LIVE score: Delhi Capitals win toss and opt to bowl

CSK vs DC, IPL 2026 LIVE score: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are set to face Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 18th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. CSK, the five-time champions, are currently at the bottom of the points table with 0 wins from 3 matches and a poor net run rate. They desperately need a reset at home. DC, sitting comfortably in the top 4 with 2 wins from 3 games, come into this clash after a narrow loss and will look to maintain their momentum on the road.

The pressure is squarely on Ruturaj Gaikwad's CSK side as they return to Chepauk after a string of defeats. All eyes will be on captain Gaikwad and Sanju Samson to finally fire with the bat and spark a much-needed turnaround. Fans will also want see MS Dhoni in the playing XI during the game. DC, led by Axar Patel, arrive with a balanced squad featuring the likes of KL Rahul, David Miller, Kuldeep Yadav, and pace options, making them dangerous contenders. Expect a high-stakes contest under the Chennai lights. No rain is forecast, promising a full 20-over thriller on a typical slow, spin-friendly Chepauk pitch.

Toss update

Delhi Capitals have won the toss and opted to bowl first.

IPL 2026 Updated Points Table

Full Squads

Delhi Capitals: KL Rahul(w), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Axar Patel(c), David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar, Ashutosh Sharma, Auqib Nabi Dar, Sameer Rizvi, Dushmantha Chameera, Karun Nair, Mitchell Starc, Kyle Jamieson, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prithvi Shaw, Tripurana Vijay, Abishek Porel, Sahil Parakh, Madhav Tiwari

Quick Links: IPL 2026 Schedule | IPL 2026 Orange Cap | IPL 2026 Purple Cap

Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Prashant Veer, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Matt Henry, Khaleel Ahmed, Matthew Short, Akeal Hosein, Kartik Sharma, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Gurjapneet Singh, MS Dhoni, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Chahar, Spencer Johnson, Mukesh Choudhary, Urvil Patel, Aman Khan, Dewald Brevis, Zakary Foulkes

Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals: Match Scorecard