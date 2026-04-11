CSK vs DC, IPL 2026 LIVE score: Delhi Capitals win toss and opt to bowl

CSK vs DC, IPL 2026 LIVE score: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are set to face Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 18th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. CSK, the five-time champions, are currently at the bottom of the points table with 0 wins from 3 matches and a poor net run rate. They desperately need a reset at home. DC, sitting comfortably in the top 4 with 2 wins from 3 games, come into this clash after a narrow loss and will look to maintain their momentum on the road.
The pressure is squarely on Ruturaj Gaikwad's CSK side as they return to Chepauk after a string of defeats. All eyes will be on captain Gaikwad and Sanju Samson to finally fire with the bat and spark a much-needed turnaround. Fans will also want see MS Dhoni in the playing XI during the game. DC, led by Axar Patel, arrive with a balanced squad featuring the likes of KL Rahul, David Miller, Kuldeep Yadav, and pace options, making them dangerous contenders. Expect a high-stakes contest under the Chennai lights. No rain is forecast, promising a full 20-over thriller on a typical slow, spin-friendly Chepauk pitch.
Delhi Capitals have won the toss and opted to bowl first.
Delhi Capitals: KL Rahul(w), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Axar Patel(c), David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar, Ashutosh Sharma, Auqib Nabi Dar, Sameer Rizvi, Dushmantha Chameera, Karun Nair, Mitchell Starc, Kyle Jamieson, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prithvi Shaw, Tripurana Vijay, Abishek Porel, Sahil Parakh, Madhav Tiwari
Quick Links: IPL 2026 Schedule | IPL 2026 Orange Cap | IPL 2026 Purple Cap
Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Prashant Veer, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Matt Henry, Khaleel Ahmed, Matthew Short, Akeal Hosein, Kartik Sharma, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Gurjapneet Singh, MS Dhoni, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Chahar, Spencer Johnson, Mukesh Choudhary, Urvil Patel, Aman Khan, Dewald Brevis, Zakary Foulkes
Total matches - 8
Matches won batting 1st – 4
Matches won batting 2nd – 4
Average 1st Innings score – 199/5
Lowest total defended – 196
Highest target chased – 210
200+ totals: 4 times
CSK: Matches – 78, Won – 51, Lost – 27 (Win % - 65)
DC: Matches – 12, Won – 5, Lost – 7 (Win % - 42)
Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul (wk), Nitish Rana / Abishek Porel, Sameer Rizvi, David Miller, Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar
Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Sanju Samson, Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Prashant Veer, Jamie Overton, Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Matt Henry / Zak Foulkes, Khaleel Ahmed
Players from both teams, CSK and DC shared warm greetings ahead of the clash.
Total matches played – 31
Matches won by CSK – 19
Matches won by DC - 12
Delhi Capitals are in a good form after securing 2 wins and 1 loss from three matches, placing them 4th on the points table with 4 points and a positive Net Run Rate of +0.811. They registered comfortable victories over Lucknow Super Giants (by 6 wickets) and Mumbai Indians (by 6 wickets), but suffered a heartbreaking 1-run defeat to Gujarat Titans in a thrilling contest. Overall, DC appear balanced and confident heading into this clash.
Chennai Super Kings have had a disappointing start to the season, losing all three matches played and sitting at the bottom of the points table (10th position) with 0 points and a poor Net Run Rate of -2.517. They suffered defeats against Rajasthan Royals (by 8 wickets), Punjab Kings (by 5 wickets), and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (by 43 runs). While their batting showed some fight, their bowling, particularly in the death overs, has been a major concern, putting immense pressure on the team ahead of their home match at Chepauk.
The CSK vs DC clash will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network and the live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app.
The toss for CSK vs DC match is scheduled for 7:00 PM IST and the match is set to begin at 7:30 PM IST.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of CSK vs DC match at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.