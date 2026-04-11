Chennai Super Kings host Delhi Capitals at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Match 18 of IPL 2026 takes place on Saturday, 12 April, at 7:30 PM IST. And, the table could not frame two more contrasting situations.

CSK are winless in 3 matches, sitting at the bottom of the points table just like last year. DC have 2 wins and 1 last-ball loss. They have a bowling unit running at the second-best economy rate in the tournament. And, KL Rahul is finally in form with 92 off 52 in his last game.

Chennai, the five-time champions, return to their Chepauk fortress needing a win urgently. DC arrive knowing they have already broken the Chepauk hoodoo once. Last season's win here was their first at this ground in 15 years.

Match Logistics The match is at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, on Saturday, 12 April, at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss at 7 PM IST. It’ll be LIVE on Star Sports and streaming on JioHotstar.

Summer temperatures in Chennai are approaching extremes. Even the nights are quite warm, which will be a factor for players across both innings.

Head-to-Head Record

CSK lead the all-time head-to-head 19-12 across 31 IPL meetings. CSK's highest score in this fixture is 223; DC's is 198. The lowest scores are 110 (CSK) and 83 (DC). However, recent form has swung sharply in DC's favour.

In 2024, DC beat CSK by 20 runs. In 2025, DC beat CSK by 25 runs, their first win at Chepauk in 15 years. DC have now won the last two meetings.

View full Image View full Image CSK vs DC Head-to-Head Record

Before that, CSK had won both 2023 meetings (by 27 and 77 runs) and a dominant 91-run win in 2022. Since 2022, the head-to-head reads 3-2 in CSK's favour.

But, momentum clearly belongs to DC at the moment. Overall, though, CSK's 19-12 lead across the full history of this fixture remains a significant advantage.

Team News Predicted XI

The biggest CSK team news: Dewald Brevis is "not far off" a return, according to coach Stephen Fleming. If he is fit for Saturday, one of Kartik Sharma or Prashant Veer drops to the bench. MS Dhoni still needs more time to recover from his calf injury. He won’t play tonight either.

CSK's probable XI: Sanju Samson and Ruturaj Gaikwad open. Ayush Mhatre will be at No. 3, Shivam Dube at No. 4, and Dewald Brevis at No. 5 if fit. Then, it’ll be Sarfaraz Khan, Kartik Sharma/Prashant Veer, Jamie Overton, Matt Henry, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj and Khaleel Ahmed (Impact Player).

There is also a case for left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein replacing Matt Henry. Hosein has taken 9 powerplay wickets in T20s this year at an economy of 8.2. Henry has taken just 1 powerplay wicket at an economy of 12.8 in this IPL. With DC's two right-handed openers, Hosein becomes a relevant option.

DC's key uncertainty is at No. 3. Nitish Rana has scores of 15, 0 and 5 this season while Ashutosh Sharma is waiting. Given that DC needed help down the order in their last game, a change is possible. Otherwise, DC are likely unchanged.

DC's probable XI: Pathum Nissanka and KL Rahul open, Nitish Rana/Ashutosh Sharma at No. 3, Sameer Rizvi at No. 4, David Miller, Axar Patel, Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi and T Natarajan, with Mukesh Kumar the Impact Player.

Key Players to Watch

KL Rahul is the standout name for this fixture. He averages 45 and strikes at 143 against CSK, with his last 6 innings against them reading 77(51), 16(14), 82(53), 20(18), 40(26) and 98*(42).

Rahul has scored 630 runs against CSK in 15 innings, including 6 half-centuries. He comes into this match on the back of his best innings of the season, 92 off 52, and looks fully settled.

Specifically against Noor Ahmad, Rahul has scored 42 runs off 28 balls without being dismissed, at a strike rate of 150. If he gets going at Chepauk, the burden on DC's middle order is substantially reduced.

Sarfaraz Khan has been CSK's one genuine highlight of IPL 2026. He has 99 runs in three innings at a strike rate of 202, and his strike rate does not drop as he faces more balls.

Between balls 1–10, he strikes at 202; between 11–20 at 193; between 21–30 at 220. While batting under pressure in the lower-middle order for a team that consistently finds itself in trouble, he has done the job every time.

Since December 2025, he has accumulated 428 runs in 10 T20 innings at an average of 53.5 and a strike rate of 202.8, with five 50-plus scores. He is the most in-form batter in the CSK dugout by a considerable distance.

Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav will be the key DC bowling threats in Chepauk's spin-friendly conditions. Axar has decent numbers against CSK.

But, Kuldeep averages 60 against them, his worst against any IPL team. However, both are excellent at denying batters their preferred boundary options regardless of conditions.

Ruturaj Gaikwad is specifically strong against both. He strikes at over 200 against Kuldeep without being dismissed. He also has 89 runs against Kuldeep and Axar combined at a strike rate of 161.8 with just 1 dismissal.

Kuldeep's struggles against CSK and Gaikwad's authority against him make this a genuine two-way contest.

Lungi Ngidi has an economy of 5.5 in the death overs this IPL, with 3 wickets. He now returns to Chepauk, the ground where he learned his trade. His slower ball has already dismissed Nicholas Pooran this season in a moment that drew wide praise.

After leading Team India to victory in the T20 World Cup 2026, Sanju Samson has struggled in IPL 2026 so far. He has managed only 22 runs in his first 3 matches. The high-profile ₹18 crore trade from the Rajasthan Royals hasn’t worked for Chennai yet. Tonight, he has to prove himself.

Pitch Report

Surface + grass: MA Chidambaram Stadium has hosted 92 IPL matches since 2008, with the last T20 played here on 3 April 2026. In the CSK vs PBKS match, Punjab chased 210/5 in 18.4 overs. That result has now updated the ground's highest run chase to 210/5, set by Punjab Kings. The average score batting first is 164.36, at 8.08 runs per over. The average runs per wicket of 26.07 confirms this is not an easy batting surface for the entire 20 overs.

Teams batting first have won 51 of 92 matches (55.43%). The meaningful edge is reinforced by the slow, dry red soil surface, which deteriorates as the match progresses. It gives spinners increasing assistance from the 8th over onwards.

New ball (3-4 overs): With hot conditions producing hard, dry conditions, there is reasonable bounce early. Pace bowlers can be effective with the new ball before the surface goes slow. CSK will look to use Noor Ahmad and Khaleel Ahmed in tandem to target DC's openers.

Middle overs: This is where Chepauk decides matches. The pitch grips, turn increases, and scoring become significantly harder. Axar and Kuldeep for DC, Noor Ahmad for CSK: the spinner who gets the most out of this surface in overs 8–16 will have the biggest say.

Dew + toss call: Dew is a factor at Chepauk under lights though less dominant than at flat venues. The pitch's historical advantage for batting first (55.43% win rate) suggests setting a total remains the smarter option if the surface produces its trademark slowdown. The toss has no strong statistical edge; teams losing the toss win 47.83% of matches here.

Par score range: The historical average of 164.36 batting first reflects Chepauk's bowler-friendly nature. However, the previous game here produced a 209-run total from CSK. Given the summer heat and the expected flat early-innings surface, 175–195 is a realistic batting-first range. Anything above 190 puts serious pressure on the chasing side.

Match Prediction

Google Gemini’s Winner: Delhi Capitals Top Factors

Direct Momentum & Psychological Edge: DC has won the last two consecutive head-to-head meetings (2024 and 2025). Crucially, they secured their first win at Chepauk in 15 years during the 2025 season, neutralising the "fortress" intimidation factor.

Top-Order Stability vs. Volatility: KL Rahul is in peak form (92 off 52) and historically dominates CSK with 630 runs at an average of 45. In contrast, CSK’s high-profile opener Sanju Samson is in a slump with only 22 runs in 3 matches.

Bowling Efficiency: DC possesses the second-best economy rate in the tournament. Lungi Ngidi provides elite death-overs control (5.5 economy), while Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav are statistically superior at restricting boundary options compared to a CSK unit struggling for powerplay wickets.

CSK Leadership & Depth Void: MS Dhoni's confirmed absence (calf injury) deprives CSK of tactical finishing and wicketkeeping stability. Furthermore, the reliance on Sarfaraz Khan to bail out a struggling middle order at a strike rate of 202+ is statistically unsustainable if the top order fails again.

Reasoning

Statistical Match-up (Rahul vs. CSK): KL Rahul’s strike rate of 150 against CSK’s primary spin threat, Noor Ahmad, suggests he can navigate the middle-over squeeze that usually defines matches at Chepauk. If Rahul anchors the innings, DC’s middle order (Miller/Stubbs) can play with lower risk.

Venue Dynamics vs Current Form: While Chepauk historically favours batting first (55.43% win rate), recent data shows the surface can be high-scoring (PBKS chased 210 here recently). CSK’s bowling attack, specifically Matt Henry (12.8 economy), is currently too porous to defend totals against a settled DC batting lineup.

Spin Department Comparison: Although Ruturaj Gaikwad plays DC’s spinners well, the rest of the CSK lineup faces a daunting task against Axar and Kuldeep on a deteriorating red-soil track. DC’s spinners are backed by a more disciplined pace unit (Ngidi and Mukesh Kumar), creating a more balanced defensive structure.

Recent H2H Trend: The shift from CSK dominance (pre-2023) to a 2-0 DC run in the last two years indicates a tactical evolution in how DC approaches Chennai's conditions. They have successfully solved the "slow-pitch" puzzle that previously plagued them at this venue.

Grok’s Winner: Delhi Capitals Top Factors:

DC’s recent dominance in this fixture and at this venue

DC have won the last two meetings outright (2024 by 20 runs, 2025 by 25 runs), including their first win at Chepauk in 15 years. This directly counters the historical 19-12 CSK head-to-head lead and shows DC have already broken the “hoodoo” on this exact surface.

DC’s superior bowling unit in Chepauk conditions

DC currently hold the second-best economy rate in the tournament. Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav are explicitly highlighted as the key threats on a pitch that grips and assists spinners from the 8th over onwards. The data confirms middle-overs spin control decides matches here; DC possess the stronger spin pair for that phase.

KL Rahul’s current form and historical mastery vs CSK

Rahul is coming off 92 off 52 and has 630 runs against CSK at an average of 45 and a strike-rate of 143, including six half-centuries. He is also 42* off 28 balls (SR 150) against Noor Ahmad with no dismissal. This neutralises CSK’s primary spin weapon and reduces pressure on DC’s middle order on a slowing pitch.

CSK’s current batting fragility and injury impact

CSK are winless in three matches and sit at the bottom of the table. Sanju Samson has only 22 runs in three innings, MS Dhoni remains unavailable, and only Sarfaraz Khan (SR 202+) is performing. The rest of the lineup has repeatedly found itself in trouble, exactly the scenario Chepauk’s deteriorating surface punishes.

Pitch and historical first-innings advantage align with DC’s strengths

Batting-first teams win 55.43% of games at Chepauk (average 164.36). The surface offers early bounce, then grips for spinners. DC’s bowling economy and Rahul’s ability to anchor make them better equipped to either post or chase the realistic 175–195 par score than a winless CSK side.

ChatGPT’s Winner: Delhi Capitals Top Factors

1. Superior spin control in middle overs

2. KL Rahul’s dominant matchup vs CSK attack

3. CSK’s structural instability and poor bowling returns

4. DC’s stronger current bowling economy profile

5. Recent head-to-head momentum shift towards DC

Reasoning

1. Superior spin control in middle overs

Chepauk matches are decided between overs 8–16. DC field both Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav, two high-control operators. CSK relies heavily on Noor Ahmad. Dual-spin pressure gives DC a clear tactical edge in the decisive phase.

2. KL Rahul’s dominant matchup vs CSK attack

Rahul averages 45 against CSK with 630 runs in 15 innings. He also strikes at 150 against Noor Ahmad without dismissal. On a surface where anchoring matters, this matchup strongly favours DC’s batting stability.

3. CSK’s structural instability and poor bowling returns

CSK are winless with only 7 wickets across two games. Their bowling lacks penetration, and their combinations remain unsettled. Chepauk rewards clarity of roles, which CSK currently lack.

4. DC’s stronger current bowling economy profile

DC operate with the second-best economy rate this season. At a venue where run restriction is critical, this metric becomes more valuable than raw wicket-taking.

5. Recent head-to-head momentum shift towards DC

DC have won the last two meetings, including a breakthrough win at Chepauk after 15 years. That indicates tactical adaptation to conditions rather than historical weakness.

Final Call:

Delhi Capitals hold the more complete bowling unit for Chepauk conditions and a decisive top-order matchup advantage.

Where to Watch

The match will be LIVE on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi from 7:30 PM IST. Stream on JioHotstar. UK viewers: Sky Sports Cricket. Australia: Fox Cricket or Kayo Sports. USA and Canada: Willow TV.