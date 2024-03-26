CSK vs GT IPL 2024: MS Dhoni's reaction to Sameer Rizvi's explosive batting goes viral — WATCH
CSK vs GT IPL 2024: MS Dhoni's reaction when debutant Sameer Rizvi smashed two sixes against Rashid Khan was caught in camera.
CSK vs GT IPL 2024: MS Dhoni's reaction Sameer Rizvi's explosive batting during the IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans went viral on the internet on Tuesday. This was the moment when debutant Sameer Rizvi of the CSK smashed two sixes against Rashid Khan on the first ball of his IPL career.